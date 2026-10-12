Jorge Martin jump start controversy: Why he didn’t break the rules

A Jorge Martin start video has caused controversy on social media

Jorge Martin didn't jump the start at the Indonesian GP
Jorge Martin didn't jump the start at the Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia MotoGP rider Jorge Martin is at the centre of a social media fallout over an apparent jump start at the Indonesian Grand Prix, though he acted legally.

Sunday’s Indonesian Grand Prix saw the Aprilia rider finish third behind Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez and factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

It was a result that returned Jorge Martin to the lead of the championship by two points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez, who was sixth in the Mandalika race.

Espargaro video causes social media storm

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

But Martin is now at the centre of a social media frenzy over a video clip Laura Espargaro, partner of Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, posted on Instagram.

The clip (above) shows Martin moving in his grid spot just before lights out at the start of the 27-lap races.

He is now being accused of jumping the start, while some social media users are claiming that other riders would have been penalised for the same action.

What do the rules say?

What’s important to consider first in this case is the array of cameras and sensors the FIM MotoGP stewards have at their disposal to monitor jump starts.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

These are incredibly sensitive. Famously, Cal Crutchlow raged at former FIM lead steward Freddie Spencer after he was penalised for barely moving at the start of the 2019 Argentina Grand Prix.

The rules on the matter state a rider will be penalised if they ‘anticipate’ the start and that the “motorcycle must be stationary at the time the red lights are turned off”.

The full rule reads: “Any rider who anticipates the start will be penalised by the FIM MotoGP Stewards.

“The standard penalty is two Long Lap Penalties as described in Article 1.19.2.

“The two Long Laps must be completed within 5 laps of the rider receiving notification of the penalty. Other penalties may be imposed.

“The motorcycle must be stationary at the time the red lights are turned off.

“Anticipation of the start is defined by the motorcycle moving forward at the time the red lights are turned off.

“In the case of a minor movement and subsequent stop whilst the red lights are on, the designated officials will be the sole judge of whether an advantage has been gained.

“If a penalty is imposed for taking advantage by anticipating the start, the Race Direction must communicate the penalty to the rider as soon as possible.”

As the above clip shows, Martin did move in his grid slot. What the clip doesn’t show is that the red lights are clearly still on at this point, as nobody else moves away from their grid slot.

A jump start will also be deemed if the front tyre leaves the painted grid slot.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

It’s then clear Martin is stationary at the moment the lights go out, and everyone sets off with him, and his tyre is on the paint.

Earlier this year at Misano, Moto2 racer Collin Veijer moved and then stopped before the lights went out. But because he was not moving when the lights went off, he was not deemed to have jumped the start.

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin jump start controversy: Why he didn’t break the rules
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Mandalika: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Indonesia, Jorge Martin retakes MotoGP points lead
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Start, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Mandalika MotoGP race after a penalty
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, qualifying, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi fastest as tempers flare in Mandalika warm-up, Jorge Martin falls
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin jump start controversy: Why he didn’t break the rules
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati has “no doubt” Aprilia will use MotoGP team orders in Jorge Martin title fight: “It’s logical”
1h ago
Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Major title sponsor announced for MotoGP’s new Adelaide era
4h ago
Red Bull announced as title sponsor of the new Adelaide MotoGP event.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hits back at new MotoGP penalty for missing PR events
21h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “will keep fighting” after historic 300th Italian MotoGP victory at Mandalika
22h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin hails “great day” as he retakes MotoGP title lead, “won’t struggle anymore”
23h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta fumes at MotoGP tyre pressure rule: “We looked like donkeys”
23h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia GP
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer heads for surgery after Mandalika MotoGP injury
11/10/26
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez achieves “dream” Indonesian GP result
11/10/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez makes shocking MotoGP injury revelation after Indonesia podium
11/10/26
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP