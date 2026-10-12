Jorge Martin jump start controversy: Why he didn’t break the rules

Aprilia MotoGP rider Jorge Martin is at the centre of a social media fallout over an apparent jump start at the Indonesian Grand Prix, though he acted legally.

Sunday’s Indonesian Grand Prix saw the Aprilia rider finish third behind Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez and factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

It was a result that returned Jorge Martin to the lead of the championship by two points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez, who was sixth in the Mandalika race.

Espargaro video causes social media storm

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But Martin is now at the centre of a social media frenzy over a video clip Laura Espargaro, partner of Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, posted on Instagram.

The clip (above) shows Martin moving in his grid spot just before lights out at the start of the 27-lap races.

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He is now being accused of jumping the start, while some social media users are claiming that other riders would have been penalised for the same action.

What do the rules say?

What’s important to consider first in this case is the array of cameras and sensors the FIM MotoGP stewards have at their disposal to monitor jump starts.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

These are incredibly sensitive. Famously, Cal Crutchlow raged at former FIM lead steward Freddie Spencer after he was penalised for barely moving at the start of the 2019 Argentina Grand Prix.

The rules on the matter state a rider will be penalised if they ‘anticipate’ the start and that the “motorcycle must be stationary at the time the red lights are turned off”.

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The full rule reads: “Any rider who anticipates the start will be penalised by the FIM MotoGP Stewards.

“The standard penalty is two Long Lap Penalties as described in Article 1.19.2.

“The two Long Laps must be completed within 5 laps of the rider receiving notification of the penalty. Other penalties may be imposed.

“The motorcycle must be stationary at the time the red lights are turned off.

“Anticipation of the start is defined by the motorcycle moving forward at the time the red lights are turned off.

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“In the case of a minor movement and subsequent stop whilst the red lights are on, the designated officials will be the sole judge of whether an advantage has been gained.

“If a penalty is imposed for taking advantage by anticipating the start, the Race Direction must communicate the penalty to the rider as soon as possible.”

As the above clip shows, Martin did move in his grid slot. What the clip doesn’t show is that the red lights are clearly still on at this point, as nobody else moves away from their grid slot.

A jump start will also be deemed if the front tyre leaves the painted grid slot.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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It’s then clear Martin is stationary at the moment the lights go out, and everyone sets off with him, and his tyre is on the paint.

Earlier this year at Misano, Moto2 racer Collin Veijer moved and then stopped before the lights went out. But because he was not moving when the lights went off, he was not deemed to have jumped the start.