Senna Agius: Shame not to share MotoGP grid with Jack Miller

Senna Agius says he is “incredibly proud” to carry Australia’s MotoGP hopes as Jack Miller prepares to leave the championship.

Senna Agius picks up the baton from Jack Miller in MotoGP
Senna Agius picks up the baton from Jack Miller in MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Australia will have a new MotoGP rider next season when rising star Senna Agius joins the premier-class grid with Tech3 KTM.

But as one Australian arrives, another leaves, with four-time race winner Jack Miller signing off a twelve-year MotoGP career at November’s Valencia season finale.

Agius, 21, admits he hoped their careers would overlap for at least one season.

“I really wanted to share the grid with Jack, so that’s a little bit disappointing that he won’t be there,” Agius told MotoGP.com.

Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“He’s a great friend of mine and he’s set the bar for Australian motorsport and all the kids coming out of Australia for a long time.

“So, for me to take on that responsibility, I’m incredibly proud and I just want to do the country proud because I feel like I take them along with me.”

Agius, a four-time Moto2 race winner, will make his MotoGP debut alongside Luca Marini at Tech3 in 2027.

“I hold Australia quite close to my heart and acknowledge Australia quite a lot. I never forget where I came from and I try to be who I am. I do feel truly Australian.”

Miller, meanwhile, will switch to WorldSBK after losing his Pramac Yamaha seat to Agius’ Moto2 rival Izan Guevara.

Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

That means Agius will be the only Australian on the MotoGP grid when the championship races at the new Adelaide street circuit for the first time next season.

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Senna Agius: Shame not to share MotoGP grid with Jack Miller
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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