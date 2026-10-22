Jack Miller jokes about his MotoGP legacy: “What not to do!”

Jack Miller jokes about his MotoGP reputation as he prepares for an emotional Phillip Island farewell before switching to WorldSBK.

Who will be the next 'Jack Miller' in MotoGP?
Who will be the next 'Jack Miller' in MotoGP?
© Gold and Goose

Who will take over from Jack Miller as MotoGP's resident comedian when the Australian moves to WorldSBK next season?

Ahead of his final home MotoGP appearance at Phillip Island, Miller was asked which rider might inherit his reputation as one of the funniest characters on the grid.

“I don’t know if anyone wants to take that role! It's like a class clown,” smiled Miller, who recently entertained fans with a two-up stoppie while giving Alex Rins a taxi ride back to the pits at Motegi.

“It's just a long list of what not to do... Somebody will come through and step up!

Jack Miller gives Alex Rins a ride back to the pits at Motegi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Jack Miller gives Alex Rins a ride back to the pits at Motegi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“It's been a hell of a ride. How I've remained here for 12 years is beyond me. But I did. So I was lucky!”

Lucky or not, Miller has won four MotoGP races during a career that has seen him stand on the premier-class podium 23 times with Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery,

Although most of his MotoGP rivals will be bidding farewell to Phillip Island this weekend, Miller's switch to WorldSBK means he will return for the 2027 season opener.

Nonetheless, this weekend closes a chapter that began when Miller first rode the legendary Australian circuit on a 125cc machine in 2009.

“Obviously, [emotions are] pretty high,” Miller said. “Looking back through the years, it's probably one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar, produced arguably some of the best races we've ever seen in MotoGP.

Jack Miller's Australian Grand Prix debut, Phillip Island 2011, 125cc.
Jack Miller's Australian Grand Prix debut, Phillip Island 2011, 125cc.
© Gold and Goose

“Thinking back to the first time I ever rode around here in 2009, it was my first time on a full-width Grand Prix track on a 125, and you think, ‘what am I going to do with all this f**king space?!’

“This place is phenomenal and on a MotoGP bike riding around here, it's something particular. You're kind of dancing with the bike, trying to manage the shaking, the wheelie, the way the bike deals with the wind.

“You can never fully attack, you're kind of just playing with the bike the whole time, which makes it all the more fun to ride.”

Rain “our biggest friend” this weekend

Phillip Island's notoriously changeable weather looks set to play a major role in its final MotoGP weekend, with sunshine forecast for Friday before rain arrives on Saturday and Sunday.

Pramac Yamaha rider Miller qualified the former Inline M1 on the front row last season and was fourth in the dry Sprint, but knows rain is "our biggest friend" on the new V4.

Miller chases Bezzecchi, Fernandez at 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
Miller chases Bezzecchi, Fernandez at 2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
© Gold and Goose

“It looks like Phillip Island is giving itself a proper send-off with some ever-changing conditions,” Miller said.

“I'm not angry about that. A little bit of rain for us at the minute would be quite nice.”

And if it rains during Sunday's Grand Prix, would Miller consider a 'Hail Mary' attempt to win his final home MotoGP race?

“When is it ever not? I'm getting older, but I'm definitely not getting wiser!” he quipped.

“For sure we'll give it a crack and see what we can do.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Rain's going to be our biggest friend this weekend. Phillip Island’s a track where if you haven't got the bike working amazingly, you can still make up a bit of difference.

“Our bike turns pretty good, so as long as we can kind of get it wound up and get it turning all right, you should be in with a shout.

“But our weakest points, let's say, are fourth, fifth and sixth [gear[, and we kind of use a lot of fourth, fifth and sixth around this joint.

“So that's why I'm sort of leaning on Mother Nature at this point.”

Miller will race with a special helmet and leathers for his final Phillip Island MotoGP appearance.

Team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will miss the event ahead of surgery on the shoulder he dislocated at Mandalika.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez will replace the Turkish rookie, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season.

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Jack Miller
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Jack Miller jokes about his MotoGP legacy: “What not to do!”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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