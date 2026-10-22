Andrea Dovizioso ‘scared’ by Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP ‘suffering’

Andrea Dovizioso has given concerned thoughts on Pecco Bagnaia’s struggles

Bagnaia's 2026 season has been a struggle
Bagnaia's 2026 season has been a struggle
© Gold and Goose

Ex-Ducati MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso says Pecco Bagnaia’s current struggles “scare me a little” as he “can see in his eyes he’s really suffering”.

Dovizioso joined Ducati in 2013 and helped spearhead development of the bike back to being a race winner, as well as fighting for the title in 2017 against Marc Marquez.

When Dovizioso left Ducati at the end of 2020, he was replaced at the factory team by Pecco Bagnaia, who went on to become a double world champion in 2022 and 2023.

But since narrowly missing out on a third title in 2024, Bagnaia’s form has plummeted on the Ducati, with the Italian leaving the brand at the end of the year for Aprilia.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“More than just sporting dissatisfaction”

Speaking in a new podcast on his YouTube channel, 15-time MotoGP race winner Dovizioso has given concerned views on Bagnaia’s situation.

“His behaviour and what he says scares me a little,” he said.

“I just hope he doesn’t experience racing like that, because I can see in his eyes that he’s really suffering.”

Bagnaia won just once in 2025, as he struggled with front-end confidence on the GP25.

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In 2026, he has battled a lack of rear grip that none of the other Ducati riders have faced, with Bagnaia’s best result so far being a handful of third-place finishes.

“I wish I could read the minds of the engineers and Pecco to better understand the situation. But that’s not possible, so we have to stay out of it.”

In a recent interview, former Jorge Lorenzo crew chief Ramon Forcada revealed that Ducati had tried “unconventional things” to help Bagnaia, but even these haven’t worked.

“A truly serious situation”

Dovizioso went on to say: “It’s a truly serious situation.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian GP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose

“If we were to discuss it, we’d be touching on important, personal and sensitive issues.

“I don’t want to further aggravate or comment on the situation of a rider who is already going through such a difficult time.

“In all these years that I have lived the MotoGP World Championship, I have never experienced or seen, neither in myself nor in other riders, a situation comparable to the one Pecco is going through.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Andrea Dovizioso
Andrea Dovizioso ‘scared’ by Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP ‘suffering’
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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