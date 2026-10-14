CFMoto unveils ambitious roadmap to join MotoGP grid with new racing HQ in Italy

CFMoto has made it no secret that they are eyeing an entry to the MotoGP grid however the timeline still remains unclear

CFMoto could be the first Chinese manufacturer to join the MotoGP grid
CFMoto could be the first Chinese manufacturer to join the MotoGP grid

CFMoto has revealed more details on their ambitious roadmap to join the MotoGP grid with work on a brand new racing headquarters in Europe underway.

The Chinese bike manufacturer is already competing in Moto2 and Moto3 and has made it no secret that they are targeting MotoGP next. And they've now put other Chinese manufacturers on notice as work has already begun on their new racing department in Rimini, Italy.

The new facility which is located in the Emilia-Romagna region, just over an hour away from Bologna, the home of Ducati, is not only for their MotoGP project, however, with the manufacturer looking to expand its overall presence in racing. 

Speaking to Visordown, the company’s general manager of its Motorsports Management Centre, Samantha Liu: “Our Italian technology centre, specifically for racing, is underway. We are working very hard to build the structure, to put the employees together, and also move into the new building. It's not a standalone team; it's actually sitting beside our current R&D industrial design team that is in the same area. So they are working together.

“Is this going to be only for MotoGP? No. It's helping us in several different fields, as you can imagine. We are in different racing programs. But of course, this is a very high class. It will help us to build our understanding, to understand about technology, testing, and so on. It's going to be a long way, and we are prepared to be patient. We are CFMoto, and we're working on our own way. We want to be a brand that is CFMoto, and we focus on our strategy.”

CFMoto, Moto2 2026
CFMoto, Moto2 2026
© Gold and Goose

It's unlikely that a MotoGP entry will be on the cards in the near future, however, with all five current manufacturers in the sport; Ducati, Aprilia, Honda, Yamaha, and KTM, all signed to a new commercial agreement until 2031.

CFMoto has been involved in grand prix racing since 2022, after entering the lightweight class four years ago for the first time with the German PruestelGP team.

At the time, Aspar ran as the official GasGas team, backed by Pierer Mobility Group (PMG), which also owned KTM. PMG had an industrial relationship with CFMoto too, which built engines for cheaper KTMs such as the revived 790 Duke.

Those shared Pierer links led to CFMoto replacing GasGas as Aspar’s title sponsor in 2024, expanding its presence in the MotoGP paddock to the Moto2 grid. The links with Aspar could provide CFMoto with the apparatus to make the move into MotoGP, especially with the apparent security of that relationship, and Aspar team owner Jorge Martinez “Aspar” says the Chinese manufacturer has its eye on an entry to the series. 

CFMoto has been vocal for the last few years about its interested in joining the premier class of grand prix racing, as well as WorldSBK with its not-yet-released V4 SR-RR sports bike. 

2027 will also see CFMoto replace Yamaha as the bike supplier for the WorldWCR championship, the women’s only series that operates in the WorldSBK paddock.

Tags:

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Moto3

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