Ducati, Aprilia respond to "fast" 850cc MotoGP lap times

Official lap times for the new-generation 850cc/Pirelli MotoGP machines will not be available until the post-season Valencia test on December 1.

But enough lap-time information has leaked from private testing to suggest the 2027 bikes could be close to the current 1000cc machines, at least at some circuits.

Nevertheless, Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna and Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola believe the new regulations will still achieve their main aim of reducing top speeds.

“The main reason why we would like to reduce the performance is not the [lap time]; it's the [top] speed - the speed that riders arrive at the [first] corner,” Dall’Igna said at Mandalika.

Massimo Rivola, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“And so for that reason, we would like to reduce the power of the engine and its capacity.

"I think even if the lap times are quite close to the '26 lap time, I think that we can gain something in safety.

“So, honestly speaking, I think that this is a step that we have to take.”

Rivola pointed to the record-breaking speeds reached by the current 1000cc machines and estimated the new bikes will have around 50 horsepower less.

Jorge Martin and Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi both set a new all-time MotoGP speed record of 368.6km/h, or 229mph, at Mugello in May.

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Aprilia 850, Jerez test. © Aprilia Racing

“In Mugello, both Marco and Jorge did 368.6km/h, and it's quite a lot,” Rivola said.

“So removing more or less 50 horsepower for sure is going to reduce that speed.

“From what we are seeing, the lap time seems to be quite fast, still.

“At the same time, the comments of the riders are that the bike is easier. So maybe they can handle a bit better.

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“But it's better to look forward rather than backward, since it's done."

Rivola also highlighted that there could be a bigger drop in performance relative to the current 1000cc/Michelin bikes over a full race distance.

“Also, we don't know if in race distance, if the time will be the same.

“In a single lap at the moment, the bikes seem to be quite fast.

"Maybe in some tracks very fast, with less delta gap compared to the 1000.

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“But for sure the tyre is the differentiating factor that is still a bit unknown.”

As well as smaller engines and a new tyre supplier, MotoGP will remove ride-height devices and further restrict aerodynamics.

Fuel limits will also be reduced for the smaller engines. However, the minimum weight will likewise be lowered by four kg, aiding cornering speed.