Trackhouse MotoGP team secures “significant minority investment”

1936, a global sports and entertainment investment platform, has made a “significant minority investment” in the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP team.

1936 joins Trackhouse founder and CEO Justin Marks and Avenue Sports Fund as shareholders in the American team.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“It’s a thrilling moment for the Superfile Trackhouse MotoGP Team to announce the addition of 1936,” Marks said.

Justin Marks at 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Both groups have a shared conviction about the global opportunity for the MotoGP World Championship and how Trackhouse can figure prominently in an exciting upward trajectory.

“The team now has a lot of opportunity to make significant investments in competition, brand, storytelling, and the Trackhouse experience alongside a group of diverse and talented partners.”

1936 Founder and CEO Charlie Raposo believes MotoGP, which was acquired by Liberty Media in July 2025, has plenty of growth potential.

“We believe MotoGP is in the early innings of its commercial opportunity,” said Charlie Raposo, Founder and CEO, 1936.

“The racing is arguably the best in motorsport, and the growing fanbase is fiercely loyal and deeply engaged. It’s already a global sport, with significant room to grow internationally.

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Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Justin has built a team with real ambition and a brand that stands apart, and we’re proud to join him on the journey to build MotoGP’s top-performing team on and off track.

“We look forward to working alongside the team to develop the most exciting franchise in the sport.”

Trackhouse, which made its MotoGP debut by taking over the RNF grid places in 2024, has won grands prix with both Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez this season.