Marc Marquez vs Pecco Bagnaia: Jorge Martin’s intriguing title battle comparison

Jorge Martin has spoken on the difference between battling Marquez and Bagnaia for the title

Jorge Martin has compared fighting Bagnaia and Marquez for the title
Jorge Martin has compared fighting Bagnaia and Marquez for the title
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin offered an intriguing comment on the difference between battling Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia for the MotoGP title, noting “it doesn’t change a lot”.

The Aprilia rider is locked in a tight championship battle with seven-time MotoGP title winner Marc Marquez with just five rounds to go.

After last weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, the gap between the pair remains at just two points, which is a record for two title protagonists this late into a season.

It marks the third time Jorge Martin has fought for a world title in the premier class, following his failed bid in 2023 against Pecco Bagnaia, and his triumphant year in 2024 against the Italian.

Jorge Martin chases leader Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin chases leader Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“He’s there to beat you…”

In both years fighting against Bagnaia, Martin took the title battle to the final round.

In 2024, he won just three races to Bagnaia’s 11, but was more consistent across the campaign to win the championship by 10 points.

Asked about the differences between battling with Marquez and fighting with Bagnaia for the title, Martin admitted that “it doesn’t change a lot”.

However, he did also acknowledge that Marquez punishes mistakes more than Bagnaia ever did.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“For me, it doesn’t change a lot,” he said at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

“I mean, for sure, it’s Marc. I have the experience of two titles [in Moto3 and MotoGP], but he has the experience of nine.

“So, it’s not an advantage. For sure, what I see is Marc makes less mistakes.

“Every day you make a small mistake, he’s there to beat you. He’s always there.

“So, for sure that’s different. But I try to do my best.

“I cannot do more than what I can. And, honestly, to win or not will be the consequence of doing things well.”

Marquez has never lost a head-to-head title battle

Martin has ventured into largely uncharted waters in the 2026 title battle.

Only twice has a rider been able to take Marquez to the final round of a championship fight, and both times he won.

In 2013, his rookie season, a healthy championship lead was eroded by a disqualification from a dramatic Australian Grand Prix, after Honda miscounted when he was meant to pit for his second bike in a race dictated by a mandated stint length due to tyre concerns.

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Jorge Lorenzo won that race and the next one in Japan to keep the championship battle alive to Valencia, though Marquez would ultimately prevail.

The next time this happened was in 2017, when Marquez went up against Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso. Again, though, Marquez won.

Marquez in 2026 has come from a position of weakness, dropping 102 points back of the championship lead following surgery on his shoulder after the French Grand Prix.

Since then, he has won six grands prix, while Martin still has only one for the season.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Francesco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez vs Pecco Bagnaia: Jorge Martin’s intriguing title battle comparison
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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