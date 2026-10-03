Japanese MotoGP’s fine riding style balance highlighted amid tyre controversy

Michelin tyres were at the centre of discussions around the MotoGP Sprint at Motegi as a result of the fine balance riders are trying to find between immediate performance and long-term pace.

Several riders, such as Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, suffered chunking in the centre of their rear tyres during the Japanese MotoGP Sprint. Martin managed to cross the line second anyway, although he was demoted to third for exceeding track limits on the final lap; while Bagnaia retired on the final lap.

The chunking was caused by blistering as the centre of the tyre overheated in a straight line.

Johann Zarco explained that riders must create an amount of spin at the rear tyre on corner exit to set competitive lap times, but emphasised that this must be controlled so that the tyre does not overheat and create the kind of blistering experienced by the likes of Bagnaia and Martin.

Johann Zarco leads Raul Fernandez at 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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“We still need to analyse but for sure this medium [compound rear tyre] is more safe for [the full distance] tomorrow,” the LCR Honda rider said after the race.

“It's really a way that you ride the bike that if you can handle the spin then you can do a good race.

“The problem is that sometimes you need to spin to go fast and then when you spin you have a blister in the tyre.”

Zarco’s team-mate Diogo Moreira took his first Sprint podium. He crossed the line fourth at Motegi but was classified second because of the penalty for Martin and an identical one for Enea Bastianini who crossed the line third.

The Frenchman was unable to match the performance of his Brazilian team-mate, but this was not because of rear tyre performance, he said.

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Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2026 Japanese GP © Gold and Goose

“Disappointed to have missed the pace to stay with Diogo [Moreira] and even Bastianini, because from the practice I was really thinking that I can have the same pace as them,” Zarco said.

“I didn't see that Bastianini could have a better pace, but today in the race he did amazing, same as Diogo, so just a bit disappointed that I didn't get this step in the sprint.”

He added: “It's a bad feeling on the bike. I cannot complain about the rear tyre because, really, I feel I'm losing time in the entry of the corner, and as long as I can't find the solution there, I will miss a bit of pace.”