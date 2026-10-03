One of remaining Japanese MotoGP tyres described as “risky” by Michelin

Michelin MotoGP boss Piero Taramasso says one of the tyres remaining in the allocation in Japan is “risky”.

Jorge Martin was one of mulitple riders to encounter blistering in the Japanese MotoGP Sprint.
Jorge Martin was one of mulitple riders to encounter blistering in the Japanese MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold & Goose

Michelin has admitted there is still one “risky” tyre in its allocation at the Japanese MotoGP.

The French company took the decision to withdraw the soft-option tyre from the Motegi allocation after multiple riders encountered problems during the Sprint, with chunks of compound rubber being shed from the centre of the tyre, leaving a groove.

The chunking was caused by blistering in the compound rubber. The soft-option tyre is more susceptible to blistering than the medium-option, which is described by Michelin two-wheeled motorsport manager Piero Taramasso as “stronger” than the soft.

For this reason, the medium has been left in the allocation for Sunday, along with the hard-option tyre that features a heat-dissipating construction, the same as used at the Red Bull Ring.

Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

However, Jack Miller encountered blistering with the medium during the Sprint. Taramasso confirmed this after the race, but said that the problem is avoidable for riders by minimising the stress put on the rear tyre.

“Two mediums [compound rear tyre] we had on the track [in the Sprint], one with Marco Bezzecchi and one with Jack [Miller],” said Taramasso, speaking to The Race after the Japanese MotoGP Sprint.

“Marco Bezzecchi’s was clean, was okay; Jack, he had some blisters. 

“What you have to do is you have to do everything in your power to limit the spinning and put less energy in the rear tyre to keep the temperature as low as possible. So, it’s management.”

Taramasso reiterated the position of Michelin, that it recommends riders use the hard-option tyre for tomorrow’s 24-lap grand prix, which uses the same compound rubber as the soft-option but with the same heat-resistant construction as was used in Austria two weeks ago.

Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

“Michelin’s suggestion is to use the hard,” said Taramasso.

“We know that the medium is more risky, but then it’s the teams’ or the riders’ decision if they want to take the risk or not.

“But for sure the medium will be risky.”

Miller himself was a critic of the hard-option tyre when he spoke ahead of the weekend on Thursday, joking he might as well go home if it was the race option.

Luca Marini also dismissed the tyre on Thursday, saying that if a softer option is available it will be the favoured choice.

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Italian joked after the Sprint that the tyre issues faced by others at Motegi was not a problem for him because of the lack of grip he always faces with the Honda RC213V.

“No, no, nothing,” Marini said when he was asked if he encountered any tyre issues after the Sprint.

“For me it works perfectly. Very good. I don't have grip, never [laughs], so I don't stress too much the tyre! So, my one was perfect.”

Tags:

Jack Miller
Luca Marini
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Michelin
MotoGP
One of remaining Japanese MotoGP tyres described as “risky” by Michelin
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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