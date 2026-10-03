Japan MotoGP: Jorge Martin reveals major concern ahead of Marc Marquez battle

Jorge Martin admits he’s “concerned” ahead of Sunday’s Japanese MotoGP after suffering unforeseen tyre issues in the sprint

Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin saw his 12-point advantage reduced to seven by Ducati’s Marc Marquez at Motegi. 

Starting from pole after setting a new lap record in Q2, Martin lost the lead to his title rival on the entry to turn one, with Marquez forcing his Desmosedici GP26 to the inside of the 28-year-old, who initially was in no mood to give up the position.

The two riders remained close for around a lap and a half, before Marquez began to stretch clear.

This was mainly due to Marquez seemingly having slightly better pace, however, when the two leaders hit the mid-race point, Martin had another issue to contend with.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The Aprilia Racing star encountered overheating on the left side of his rear tyre, which then moved its way to the centre of his soft rubber.

Speaking after the sprint, Martin said there had been no warning of the overheating at any stage throughout the weekend.

“No, nothing,” said Martin. “[There] was no sign about this issue so it is concerning for tomorrow. 

“We need to try something for warm-up. It seems like the soft is not an option. 

“But I saw other riders like Pecco [Bagnaia] - [for] myself [the overheating] was even bigger than Pecco, but I was able to finish. We move forward with a podium, so I’m happy.”

Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Martin went on to say that he thought the soft tyre would be an option for Sunday’s grand prix initially, although that’s now unlikely.

Martin added: “Maybe it was going to be an option. I think, in terms of the drop, it is not big. But the overheating on the centre is a big issue.”

While Martin voiced his concern with the behaviour of the tyre, which could result in him struggling against Marquez again on Sunday, the 2024 world champion was pleased with the steps made from Friday to today.

“We did an amazing improvement from yesterday to today,” said Martin. “It was unbelievable. 

“Doing the [new lap] record, [I] was so happy, and I was ready for the race. 

Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think my pace was really good. It was similar to Marc. I think we are really equal in terms of pace. 

“Then, after five or six laps I started to have some issues with my rear tyre. It started with the left side and I tried to manage a bit. But on the last four laps it was in the middle. 

“I couldn’t do anything. I was spinning until sixth gear. It’s a pity, but I’m happy I was able to finish. 

“It was really difficult to ride with this condition. It was also a pity touching the green on the last lap because I lost another position, but I think the potential and the pace is really good.”

Martin crossed the line in second place but was then demoted to third following the sprint, after exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Tags:

MotoGP
Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez

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