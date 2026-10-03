Starting grid for the 2026 Motegi MotoGP Sprint race

MotoGP title leaders Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez will start from first and second on the grid in this afternoon’s Motegi Sprint race.

Ducati have won the last seven races at the Japanese circuit, while Aprilia is yet to claim a podium.

However, Martin and his RS-GP fought back from eighth fastest on Friday to snatch pole position from Marquez, smashing the lap record on the new Japanese asphalt.

The front row is a replica of the Red Bull Ring with KTM’s Austrian winner Pedro Acosta lining up in third.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin’s team-mate and final practice leader Marco Bezzecchi heads row two of the grid from the GP26 Ducatis of Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46).

Diogo Moreira starts as the leading Honda rider in ninth, with Fabio Quartararo by far the top Yamaha in twelfth.

Joan Mir's replacement Somkiat Chantra starts his first MotoGP races of the year from an impressive 15th, ahead of full-time HRC rider Luca Marini.

Honda wildcard Takaaki Nakagami has withdrawn due to a broken collarbone on Friday morning.

Tech3's Maverick Vinales lines up 19th for his MotoGP return.

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There are currently no penalties.

The 12-lap Motegi Sprint starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

2026 Motegi MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Jorge Martin (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 2: Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 3: Enea Bastianini, Raul Fernandez, Diogo Moreira

Row 4: Johann Zarco, Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo

Row 5: Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Somkiat Chantra

Row 6: Luca Marini, Brad Binder, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 7: Maverick Viñales, Jack Miller, Alex Rins

Row 8: Toprak Razgatlioglu.