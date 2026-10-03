Jorge Martin turns the tables on title rival Marc Marquez with pole position for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP.

Title leader Jorge Martin looked a step behind reigning champion Marc Marquez heading into qualifying, but snatched pole from the Ducati rider in the final run. Red Bull Ring winner Pedro Acosta completes the front row for KTM.

Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, but defending double winner Francesco Bagnaia missed out and will start just 13th.

The 12-lap Motegi Sprint starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'42.371s 6/8 319k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.110s 2/7 318k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.122s 8/8 320k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.159s 8/8 320k 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.175s 3/8 317k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.257s 7/8 317k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.298s 7/8 319k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.370s 6/8 317k 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.545s 5/7 320k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.547s 3/6 318k 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.562s 3/4 319k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.688s 8/8 315k Qualifying 1: 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'43.007s 5/7 318k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'43.136s 7/8 316k 15 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'43.196s 8/8 318k 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'43.278s 7/8 318k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'43.399s 3/4 320k 18 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 1'43.419s 7/7 314k 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'43.605s 7/7 316k 20 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'43.811s 2/6 311k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'43.896s 3/8 313k 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'44.031s 6/7 311k

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* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 42.811s (2026)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 42.811s (2026) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 44.412s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi leads an Aprilia one-two during final practice for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Bezzecchi impressed by being fastest on a fresh medium front but old medium rear tyre, while the rest of the top ten ran medium fronts and soft rears.

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The session was red-flagged after six minutes to clean up fluid after an engine failure for Franco Morbidelli.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including Ai Ogura and last year’s double Motegi winner Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 1'43.321s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.080s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.180s 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.243s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.269s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.325s 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.370s 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.397s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.427s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.428s 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.466s 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.479s 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.484s 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.541s 15 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.691s 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.869s 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.013s 18 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.168s 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.194s 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.203s 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.562s 22 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.589s

* Rookie

Official Motegi MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 42.811s (2026)

Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 42.811s (2026) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 44.412s (2025)

Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez returns to the scene of his 2025 title triumph chasing Jorge Martin by 12 points in this year’s world championship, after being beaten by the Aprilia rider in both Red Bull Ring races.

However, the pair have both broken clear of Bezzecchi’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who starts this weekend 42-points from the top.

The biggest threat to Martin and Marquez could well come from KTM’s new MotoGP winner Pedro Acosta, who climbed to fourth in the world championship with a well-deserved maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring.

The young Spaniard has a strong record at Motegi, leading in his rookie season, standing on the Sprint podium last year and being a frontrunner until a mistake in the grand prix.

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Winner of both of last year’s Motegi races, from pole position, was Pecco Bagnaia.

MotoGP title chase after Austrian Grand Prix: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

The former double champion finally found a sweet spot with the GP25 in Japan, but it proved a flash in the pan, scoring points in just two of the remaining ten races.

Bagnaia returns holding ninth in the world championship, with his only race win this season a Sprint victory at Brno. The #63 hasn’t been seen on a podium since Brno in June, but could he pull off some Motegi magic once again?

Replacements and wildcards

Maverick Vinales is back for Tech3 KTM after missing the last four rounds due to his ongoing shoulder injuries.

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However, Joan Mir remains absent. The HRC rider is continuing his ‘recovery and observation period following medical concerns first raised after the San Marino GP’.

Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Mir at the Red Bull Ring, was due to take part as a wildcard this weekend. However, Nakagami fractured his collarbone in an out-lap highside at the start of a damp FP1.

Honda WorldSBK rider Somkiat Chantra, who raced in MotoGP with LCR last season, has been given a surprise call-up to ride alongside Luca Marini in the HRC team this weekend.

Honda will use a special 60th anniversary livery on Sunday.

Yamaha dash, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Tyres

Motegi has been completely resurfaced ahead of the 2026 event.

As Michelin has no real-world data from the new asphalt, its engineers have prepared this year’s expanded tyre allocation (three fronts and three rears) ‘using simulations and information collected during previous editions’.

“At the front, the Soft, Medium and Hard retain the same level of stiffness as last year and all use symmetrical compounds,” explained Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Competition Manager.

“The Hard, however, features a specific reinforced construction. This is a solution particularly well suited to certain Asian circuits and one that we will also offer at Mandalika.

“At the rear, we have selected a higher level of stiffness than in 2025 to give us an additional margin in view of the uncertainties associated with the new asphalt.

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“The Soft and Medium use our standard casing, while the Hard features the reinforced casing that we already offered in Austria.

“We will need to learn very quickly from Friday onwards and carefully monitor how the track evolves. The weather could also play an important role, with relatively cool temperatures forecast and the possibility of rain.”