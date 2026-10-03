2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 16 of 22.
Jorge Martin turns the tables on title rival Marc Marquez with pole position for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Title leader Jorge Martin looked a step behind reigning champion Marc Marquez heading into qualifying, but snatched pole from the Ducati rider in the final run. Red Bull Ring winner Pedro Acosta completes the front row for KTM.
Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, but defending double winner Francesco Bagnaia missed out and will start just 13th.
The 12-lap Motegi Sprint starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).
2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'42.371s
|6/8
|319k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.110s
|2/7
|318k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.122s
|8/8
|320k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.159s
|8/8
|320k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.175s
|3/8
|317k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.257s
|7/8
|317k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.298s
|7/8
|319k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.370s
|6/8
|317k
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.545s
|5/7
|320k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.547s
|3/6
|318k
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.562s
|3/4
|319k
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.688s
|8/8
|315k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'43.007s
|5/7
|318k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'43.136s
|7/8
|316k
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'43.196s
|8/8
|318k
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'43.278s
|7/8
|318k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'43.399s
|3/4
|320k
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|1'43.419s
|7/7
|314k
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'43.605s
|7/7
|316k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'43.811s
|2/6
|311k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'43.896s
|3/8
|313k
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'44.031s
|6/7
|311k
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 42.811s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 44.412s (2025)
Final Practice:
Marco Bezzecchi leads an Aprilia one-two during final practice for the 2026 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
Bezzecchi impressed by being fastest on a fresh medium front but old medium rear tyre, while the rest of the top ten ran medium fronts and soft rears.
The session was red-flagged after six minutes to clean up fluid after an engine failure for Franco Morbidelli.
Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including Ai Ogura and last year’s double Motegi winner Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.
2026 MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|1'43.321s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.080s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.180s
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.243s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.269s
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.325s
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.370s
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.397s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.427s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.428s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.466s
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.479s
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.484s
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.541s
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.691s
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.869s
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.013s
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.168s
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.194s
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.203s
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.562s
|22
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.589s
* Rookie
Official Motegi MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 42.811s (2026)
- Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 44.412s (2025)
Marc Marquez returns to the scene of his 2025 title triumph chasing Jorge Martin by 12 points in this year’s world championship, after being beaten by the Aprilia rider in both Red Bull Ring races.
However, the pair have both broken clear of Bezzecchi’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi, who starts this weekend 42-points from the top.
The biggest threat to Martin and Marquez could well come from KTM’s new MotoGP winner Pedro Acosta, who climbed to fourth in the world championship with a well-deserved maiden victory at the Red Bull Ring.
The young Spaniard has a strong record at Motegi, leading in his rookie season, standing on the Sprint podium last year and being a frontrunner until a mistake in the grand prix.
Winner of both of last year’s Motegi races, from pole position, was Pecco Bagnaia.
The former double champion finally found a sweet spot with the GP25 in Japan, but it proved a flash in the pan, scoring points in just two of the remaining ten races.
Bagnaia returns holding ninth in the world championship, with his only race win this season a Sprint victory at Brno. The #63 hasn’t been seen on a podium since Brno in June, but could he pull off some Motegi magic once again?
Replacements and wildcards
Maverick Vinales is back for Tech3 KTM after missing the last four rounds due to his ongoing shoulder injuries.
However, Joan Mir remains absent. The HRC rider is continuing his ‘recovery and observation period following medical concerns first raised after the San Marino GP’.
Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Mir at the Red Bull Ring, was due to take part as a wildcard this weekend. However, Nakagami fractured his collarbone in an out-lap highside at the start of a damp FP1.
Honda WorldSBK rider Somkiat Chantra, who raced in MotoGP with LCR last season, has been given a surprise call-up to ride alongside Luca Marini in the HRC team this weekend.
Honda will use a special 60th anniversary livery on Sunday.
Tyres
Motegi has been completely resurfaced ahead of the 2026 event.
As Michelin has no real-world data from the new asphalt, its engineers have prepared this year’s expanded tyre allocation (three fronts and three rears) ‘using simulations and information collected during previous editions’.
“At the front, the Soft, Medium and Hard retain the same level of stiffness as last year and all use symmetrical compounds,” explained Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Competition Manager.
“The Hard, however, features a specific reinforced construction. This is a solution particularly well suited to certain Asian circuits and one that we will also offer at Mandalika.
“At the rear, we have selected a higher level of stiffness than in 2025 to give us an additional margin in view of the uncertainties associated with the new asphalt.
“The Soft and Medium use our standard casing, while the Hard features the reinforced casing that we already offered in Austria.
“We will need to learn very quickly from Friday onwards and carefully monitor how the track evolves. The weather could also play an important role, with relatively cool temperatures forecast and the possibility of rain.”