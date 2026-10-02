Tech3 gives first impression after rookie's MotoGP test debut

Tech3 and Senna Agius were both “super delighted” with the young Australian’s first taste of MotoGP machinery at the Red Bull Ring Pirelli test.

Team manager Nicolas Goyon said the future rookie felt everything came "naturally".

Agius did not ride KTM’s 850cc prototype, instead using Pirelli tyres on a modified current-generation 1000cc machine.

Unofficial reports put Agius within half a second of current Tech3 rider Maverick Vinales, quickest on a modified 1000cc bike, and ahead of Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder and fellow 2027 rookie Izan Guevara.

Nicolas Goyon talks to Jack Appleyard, FP1, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“We had the opportunity to let him go on the bike to have a first test of the MotoGP,” Goyon told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard during FP1 in Japan.

“It wasn't properly a [850cc] bike of next year. That job was dedicated to more experienced riders, but it was a way to welcome him into the team and to start working with him.

“I think he was also super delighted. We could see the smile on his face. The size of the bike suited much more. He's a tall rider and he felt much more comfortable on a MotoGP bike.

“He just told us that everything comes much more natural, which is always a good sign. Now, the real work will start after Valencia, so let's see there to get some conclusions.”

Agius will join Luca Marini in Tech3's all-new rider line-up next season.

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Maverick Vinales, 2026 Japanese MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, Vinales, who is without a MotoGP seat for 2027, returns from injury at Motegi this weekend following the successful Austrian test.

“It's true there are no more seats available for him next year, but at least to give him the chance to finish this season - I hope it won't be the end of his career - with us, on his bike, is something important, and I'm delighted to have him back here," Goyon said.

Vinales, who has not raced since the Sachsenring in July, finished 18th out of 22 riders during the damp opening practice session at Motegi.