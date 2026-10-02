Marc Marquez edges Martin in FP1 at the Japanese MotoGP, Nakagami injured

Marc Marquez edged MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin by just 0.099s on his final lap of opening practice at Motegi.

Rain spots at the start of the session meant Marquez completed only ten laps, the joint-fewest of any rider, after sitting out the early stages.

That decision proved wise as Marco Bezzecchi survived a scare at Turn 11 before, moments later, HRC wildcard Takaaki Nakagami was thrown to the ground in a brutal highside at the same corner.

The HRC wildcard walked away holding his left arm and was subsequently diagnosed with a fractured left collarbone, ending his home weekend without completing a single lap.

Takaaki Nakagami. © Gold and Goose

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Nakagami’s injury also causes a headache for HRC in terms of Joan Mir’s replacement for next weekend’s Indonesian round - when Somkiat Chantra has WorldSBK duties - and it’s 850cc test program.

Only Chantra, completing his first MotoGP laps since last year’s Valencia finale, and Pramac Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu set a lap time in the early stages.

However, as the conditions improved Raul Fernandez, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, then Bezzecchi took turns at the top.

Marc Marquez, who wrapped up the 2025 crown with runner-up finishes behind team-mate Pecco Bagnaia at Motegi last year, featured at the front for the first time in the closing minutes.

Martin responded to briefly lead before Marquez delivered his 1m 44.073s best.

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That time was just over one second behind Bagnaia’s official lap record. However, the new asphalt had already produced record pace for the dryer Moto2 session, suggesting big improvements if rain holds off this afternoon.

All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres this morning. They should move to the medium front this afternoon, with soft rears for the time attacks.

A hard front and rear are also available this weekend, due to the resurfacing.

Bezzecchi completed the top three this morning, ahead of Alex Marquez, Honda's Johann Zarco and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Last year’s double winner Bagnaia was eighth, with KTM’s Red Bull Ring winner Pedro Acosta in tenth.

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Maverick Vinales made his return to MotoGP with 18th place (1.442s) after completing 13 laps.

Afternoon Practice starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).