Marc Marquez edges Martin in FP1 at the Japanese MotoGP, Nakagami injured

Marc Marquez edged MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin in a damp opening Motegi practice, Takaaki Nakagami injured.

Marquez edges Martin in Motegi FP1, Nakagami injured
Marquez edges Martin in Motegi FP1, Nakagami injured
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez edged MotoGP title rival Jorge Martin by just 0.099s on his final lap of opening practice at Motegi.

Rain spots at the start of the session meant Marquez completed only ten laps, the joint-fewest of any rider, after sitting out the early stages.

That decision proved wise as Marco Bezzecchi survived a scare at Turn 11 before, moments later, HRC wildcard Takaaki Nakagami was thrown to the ground in a brutal highside at the same corner.

The HRC wildcard walked away holding his left arm and was subsequently diagnosed with a fractured left collarbone, ending his home weekend without completing a single lap.

Takaaki Nakagami.
Takaaki Nakagami.
© Gold and Goose

Nakagami’s injury also causes a headache for HRC in terms of Joan Mir’s replacement for next weekend’s Indonesian round - when Somkiat Chantra has WorldSBK duties - and it’s 850cc test program.

Only Chantra, completing his first MotoGP laps since last year’s Valencia finale, and Pramac Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu set a lap time in the early stages.

However, as the conditions improved Raul Fernandez, Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, then Bezzecchi took turns at the top.

Marc Marquez, who wrapped up the 2025 crown with runner-up finishes behind team-mate Pecco Bagnaia at Motegi last year, featured at the front for the first time in the closing minutes.

Martin responded to briefly lead before Marquez delivered his 1m 44.073s best.

That time was just over one second behind Bagnaia’s official lap record. However, the new asphalt had already produced record pace for the dryer Moto2 session, suggesting big improvements if rain holds off this afternoon.

All riders used the soft front and medium rear tyres this morning. They should move to the medium front this afternoon, with soft rears for the time attacks.

A hard front and rear are also available this weekend, due to the resurfacing.

Bezzecchi completed the top three this morning, ahead of Alex Marquez, Honda's Johann Zarco and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.

Last year’s double winner Bagnaia was eighth, with KTM’s Red Bull Ring winner Pedro Acosta in tenth.

Maverick Vinales made his return to MotoGP with 18th place (1.442s) after completing 13 laps.

Afternoon Practice starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Marco Bezzecchi
Jorge Martin
Takaaki Nakagami
Marc Marquez edges Martin in FP1 at the Japanese MotoGP, Nakagami injured
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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