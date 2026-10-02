Brake problem leaves Aprilia rider “frustrated” at Japanese MotoGP

Raul Fernandez was left “frustrated” by a brake problem in Practice a the Japanese MotoGP.

Raul Fernandez thinks he suffered a brake problem in Practice at the Japanese MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez thinks he suffered a brake problem in Practice at the Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold & Goose

An apparent brake problem left Raul Fernandez “frustrated” at the Japanese MotoGP as he missed out on a direct Q2 spot.

Fernandez ended Practice 13th-fastest, leaving him in Q1 tomorrow along with his team-mate Ai Ogura whose primary bike expired early on in the afternoon session, bringing out the red flags.

For Fernandez, the underperformance in Practice was down to a brake problem, he revealed afterwards, which came at a poor time as the Spaniard felt he had been able to make improvements in what had been a “critical” area for him at the previous race in Austria.

“To be honest I feel super-happy,” Raul Fernandez said after MotoGP Practice at Motegi.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I think we improved a lot. The critical point for us before coming here was acceleration; I think we are in the good way because I feel much more comfortable and I think we improved a lot in this area. 

“I think during the day we made a very good job because we had to understand both rear tyres, we had also to manage very well the front one because the one that normally we are using, here we have just five. So, it’s difficult to make a good plan, but I’m happy with the job.

“For me, the big problem was that on the time attack I had some problem with the brake and I was wide, I was not really constant on the brakes. 

“So, I’m a little bit frustrated because today we had everything to be in Q2 directly, but for some reason I didn’t feel really comfortable with the brake – I think it was not really constant and I was wide too many times during the lap. 

“I think for tomorrow we are ready, we understand well the rear tyre, I think it’s just to pull everything together and try to make the lap time.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fernandez said that the improvements he made to his feeling overall were found ahead of the weekend, as well as between FP1 and Practice.

For that he had his team to thank. Before Saturday, they must now diagnose the brake issue he found in Practice.

“I have to say congrats to all the engineers because they were working so well yesterday and between FP1 and Practice they spent [a lot of] time trying to understand which was the worst point for me because in FP1 I didn’t feel 100 per cent comfortable,” the Trackhouse Aprilia rider said.

“But in Practice I think we made one step, or two steps that now we are competitive in this area. 

“Now for me it’s just understand why we had so many problems with the brake and try to find a solution for tomorrow.”

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
Brake problem leaves Aprilia rider “frustrated” at Japanese MotoGP
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘I shouldn’t have listened’ - Ai Ogura reveals why MotoGP comeback was delayed
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura plays down expectations ahead of Austrian MotoGP comeback
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP Results
Misano Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Jorge Martin, 2026 Misano MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“My mistake”: Cause of Raul Fernandez’s lack of Misano MotoGP pace revealed
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura’s MotoGP comeback postponed
Ai Ogura.
MotoGP News
“It is part of motorsport” - Raul Fernandez cagey on Aragon MotoGP issue
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Aragon MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “punched myself in the face” during Pecco Bagnaia near miss
6m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia's bleak one-word response to his Japanese GP issues
9m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts “difficult” Japanese MotoGP qualifying with unusual tyre trait
24m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Brake problem leaves Aprilia rider “frustrated” at Japanese MotoGP
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales’ first words on MotoGP return: ‘Not much confidence’
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Watch: Jack Miller's incredible Yamaha trick with Alex Rins at Motegi
1h ago
Jack Miller gives Alex Rins a ride back to the pits at Motegi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati claims Marc Marquez’s Austria brakes issue “won’t happen again”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez leads red-flagged second MotoGP practice in Japan
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Tech3 gives first impression after rookie's MotoGP test debut
4h ago
Senna Agius.