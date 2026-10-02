Ducati claims Marc Marquez’s Austria brakes issue “won’t happen again”

Ducati says the brake issue that Marc Marquez had in Austria has been fixed

Marc Marquez suffered brake issues at the recent Austrian GP
Marc Marquez suffered brake issues at the recent Austrian GP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati claims the brake issue that thwarted Marc Marquez at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix “won’t happen again”, though it wouldn’t reveal any details about it.

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez was expected to fight for the podium at the Red Bull Ring two weeks ago, but instead could do no better than fifth.

Marquez later revealed he had issues with his front brake and admitted he was “lucky” to even finish the race.

It was a problem that proved costly for Marquez, as it saw him slip 12 points down on championship leader Jorge Martin, who was second in Austria.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

As the Japanese Grand Prix gets underway, Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi insists the problem has been identified and rectified.

“Yeah, we know now what had happened, and we’ve got it so it won’t happen again,” he told the MotoGP world feed.

“So, everything is quite clear so far about the issue.

“We really hope that it doesn’t happen again. But we’re looking forward.”

Tardozzi added: “It was a missed opportunity, but it’s part of the 22 races.

“Anyway, we know that in the rest of the championship, we will go to race tracks that don’t suit our bike properly.

“But we know that Marc will attack starting from here at Motegi.”

Ducati sounds the alarm about Indonesia chances

With Austria considered a missed opportunity, this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix is being seen as a must-win for Marquez to keep his championship hopes alive.

That’s because next week’s Indonesian Grand Prix is likely to see Ducati struggle due to the return of Michelin’s stiffer rear tyre carcass, while Marquez has never finished a main race at Mandalika.

Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

“It’s obvious that here we will try hard to be in front of our opponents, but at the end our target is like every race - to be on the podium,” Tardozzi said of Japan.

“In Indonesia, we will try to do our best.

“We know that somebody else will be faster than us, but we know that Marc sometimes does something exciting.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati claims Marc Marquez’s Austria brakes issue “won’t happen again”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
MotoGP Japan, Motegi - Friday Practice Results
Alex Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez edges Martin in Motegi FP1, Nakagami injured
Marc Marquez, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Japanese MotoGP practice at Motegi today: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
MotoGP News
How injury led Marc Marquez “to appreciate” Dani Pedrosa more as a rider
Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez, 2017 Vallencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Last year wasn’t normal” as tense title defence reaches Motegi
Marc Marquez.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “punched myself in the face” during Pecco Bagnaia near miss
5m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia's bleak one-word response to his Japanese GP issues
8m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts “difficult” Japanese MotoGP qualifying with unusual tyre trait
24m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Brake problem leaves Aprilia rider “frustrated” at Japanese MotoGP
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales’ first words on MotoGP return: ‘Not much confidence’
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Watch: Jack Miller's incredible Yamaha trick with Alex Rins at Motegi
1h ago
Jack Miller gives Alex Rins a ride back to the pits at Motegi, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ducati claims Marc Marquez’s Austria brakes issue “won’t happen again”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
2h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez leads red-flagged second MotoGP practice in Japan
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Tech3 gives first impression after rookie's MotoGP test debut
4h ago
Senna Agius.