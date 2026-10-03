Fabio di Giannantonio reacts to Japan MotoGP sprint clash with future KTM team-mate

“Ask Alex” - Fabio di Giannantonio reacts to Japanese MotoGP sprint collision with Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, Fabio di Giannantonio, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio says he was caught off guard by Alex Marquez’s mistake in the Japanese MotoGP sprint, which ended their race and that of Pedro Acosta.

Marquez has since been given a double long lap penalty for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, after the Gresini rider wiped out his future KTM team-mate and Acosta at turn three. 

The incident took place on lap one of the race when Marquez braked too late heading into the left-hander.

With di Giannantonio positioned on his outside, Marquez then ran into the rear of Acosta, which saw both riders collect the VR46 star.

Alex Marquez Gresini Ducati bike, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Alex Marquez Gresini Ducati bike, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Speaking after the race, Marquez issued an apology to both riders, saying: “A bad day for us. I made a mistake in turn three and I ruined the race of two more riders. 

“For that I’m so sorry. The penalty I have for tomorrow is a double long lap and we need to accept it.”

Following the collision, di Giannantonio was taken to the medical centre for a check-up, with the Italian avoiding serious injury.  

“I was better before,” said di Giannantonio. “I got a big hit on the right side of my ribs. After the check, luckily everything is fine, but in the moment I remained in the gravel because it was difficult to breathe because of the hit. 

“I saw one rider coming really hot so I tried to open the door a bit and I thought I avoided it, but then I got completely hit by this guy. It was a bit unexpected.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Asked how he saw the incident unfold, di Giannantonio offered a simple two-word response: “Ask Alex!”

Marc Marquez and both factory Aprilias considered the favourites

In terms of Sunday’s main race, di Giannantonio is hopeful of a strong result although the Italian admitted that Marc Marquez, and both factory Aprilia riders hold a pace advantage.

“We needed some laps with the soft to understand it,” added di Giannantonio. “We are also in good shape with the consumption, but we need that warm-up to understand a few things. 

“I think we have good potential and we can do a good race. At the moment, Marc [Marquez] and both factory Aprilias seem in better shape.”

Tags:

Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez

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