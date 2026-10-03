Jorge Martin's MotoGP world championship lead over Marc Marquez has been cut to seven points after Saturday's Motegi Sprint race.

Marquez overturned Martin's pole advantage for victory, while the Aprilia rider lost late pace with tyre issues, then received a drop-one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio's fading title hopes suffered further blows.

Bezzecchi dropped to sixth after gambling on the medium rear tyre while Acosta and di Giannantonio were both taken out by Alex Marquez at Turn 2.

MotoGP title chase after Motegi Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Motegi Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 313 2 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 306 (-7) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 268 (-45) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 234 (-79) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 230 (-83) 6 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 227 (-86) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 205 (-108) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 158 (-155) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 156 (-157) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 115 (-198) 11 ^1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 103 (-210) 12 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 98 (-215) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 94 (-219) 14 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 74 (-239) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 62 (-251) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 56 (-257) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 48 (-265) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-280) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-285) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 24 (-289) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-295) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-303) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-304) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-307) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-308) 26 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-310)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

