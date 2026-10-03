Motegi Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Japanese Sprint race at Motegi, round 16 of 22.
Jorge Martin's MotoGP world championship lead over Marc Marquez has been cut to seven points after Saturday's Motegi Sprint race.
Marquez overturned Martin's pole advantage for victory, while the Aprilia rider lost late pace with tyre issues, then received a drop-one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap.
Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio's fading title hopes suffered further blows.
Bezzecchi dropped to sixth after gambling on the medium rear tyre while Acosta and di Giannantonio were both taken out by Alex Marquez at Turn 2.
Motegi Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|313
|2
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|306
|(-7)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|268
|(-45)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|234
|(-79)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|230
|(-83)
|6
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|227
|(-86)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|205
|(-108)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|158
|(-155)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|156
|(-157)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|115
|(-198)
|11
|^1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|103
|(-210)
|12
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|98
|(-215)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|94
|(-219)
|14
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|74
|(-239)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|62
|(-251)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|56
|(-257)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|48
|(-265)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-280)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-285)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|24
|(-289)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-295)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-303)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-304)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-307)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-308)
|26
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-310)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie