Motegi Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Japanese Sprint race at Motegi, round 16 of 22.

Latest MotoGP points after the Motegi Sprint.
Latest MotoGP points after the Motegi Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin's MotoGP world championship lead over Marc Marquez has been cut to seven points after Saturday's Motegi Sprint race.

Marquez overturned Martin's pole advantage for victory, while the Aprilia rider lost late pace with tyre issues, then received a drop-one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio's fading title hopes suffered further blows. 

Bezzecchi dropped to sixth after gambling on the medium rear tyre while Acosta and di Giannantonio were both taken out by Alex Marquez at Turn 2.

MotoGP title chase after Motegi Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Motegi Sprint: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Motegi Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)313 
2=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)306(-7)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)268(-45)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)234(-79)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)230(-83)
6=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)227(-86)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)205(-108)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)158(-155)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)156(-157)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)115(-198)
11^1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)103(-210)
12˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)98(-215)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)94(-219)
14=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*74(-239)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)62(-251)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)56(-257)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)48(-265)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-280)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-285)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)24(-289)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-295)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-303)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-304)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-307)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-308)
26=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-310)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Motegi Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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