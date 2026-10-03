Marc Marquez explains unusual addition to MotoGP pre-race routine

Marc Marquez added a new element to his pre-race routine in the Japanese MotoGP Sprint.

Marc Marquez does push-ups on the grid before 2026 Japanese MotoGP Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez does push-ups on the grid before 2026 Japanese MotoGP Sprint. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

There was a new addition to Marc Marquez’s pre-race routine in the Japanese MotoGP Sprint, something he brought in to help his performance.

Marquez was spotted doing push-ups on the grid, something he hadn’t done before. 

He’s not the only sportsperson to be seen doing push ups at a strange time, after Tatiana Prozorova through some in between points when she played Alexandra Eala in the WTA 500 tournament in Singapore in September.

But Marquez’s pre-race workout was more pre-meditated as the reigning MotoGP champion looked to get his muscles fired up before the race in a bid to aid his early-race performance.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Given he went on to holeshot and lead every lap on his way to victory, it was a strategy that worked out for the Ducati Lenovo Team rider.

“Because I keep working,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com when asked about the pre-Sprint push-ups.

“I’m trying to adapt, trying to understand what my body needs to perform in the best way from the beginning. 

“From the results, it looks like everything is fine, but I’m still working and trying different things.”

Marquez added that he landed on the idea himself, rather than doing it on the suggestion of people in his personal team such as physiotherapists.

Marc Marquez, Japanese MotoGP Sprint.
Marc Marquez, Japanese MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

“Of course I have a very good team around me and [they] can suggest many good things,” the 33-year-old said.

“But in the end, after many years suffering, the best one to understand my body is me. So, I try to feel what I need every moment and try to do it.”

Marquez will start second on the grid tomorrow as he seeks to further close his points deficit to Jorge Martin, which stands at seven points after the Sprint. The reigning champion has won three times in the premier class at Motegi, but not once since 2019.

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Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez explains unusual addition to MotoGP pre-race routine
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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