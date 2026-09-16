Guenther Steiner backs Senna Agius to make “very strong step” into MotoGP

Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner says Senna Agius’ determination and work ethic “really stood out to us” when selecting the team’s 2027 MotoGP line-up.

Agius has now been officially confirmed alongside fellow Tech3 newcomer Luca Marini for the start of MotoGP’s new 850cc/Pirelli era.

The 20-year-old Australian is already a proven race winner on Pirelli rubber in Moto2.

Unlike most of his rivals, Agius skipped Moto3 and entered the grand prix paddock directly in the intermediate class after dominating the 2023 European Moto2 championship.

Senna Agius. © Gold and Goose

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Following a podium during his rookie Moto2 season with Intact GP, Agius claimed two grand prix wins in 2025 and has matched that tally so far in 2026.

His progress is also reflected in the championship standings, improving from 18th in 2024 to tenth in 2025 and currently fourth in 2026.

“We believe Senna has the qualities to make a very strong step into MotoGP,” Steiner said.

“He has shown impressive speed and maturity in Moto2, but what really stood out to us was his determination to keep improving and his attitude towards the work required to succeed.

Senna Agius, British GP, winner, Silverstone, 2025 © Gold & Goose

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“We are building a team for a completely new era of MotoGP, and we wanted to combine experience with young talent. Senna represents an exciting part of that future.

“We know there will be a lot for him to learn but we are ready to support him through that process.

“We are very pleased to welcome him to Tech3 and look forward to seeing him grow with us.”

Current Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini is switching to Trackhouse Aprilia for 2027, but there is no place on next year’s MotoGP grid for team-mate Maverick Vinales, who is currently sidelined by ongoing shoulder problems.

Jack Miller, currently Australia's only MotoGP rider, will also leave MotoGP but has a confirmed seat in WorldSBK next season.

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