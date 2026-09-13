2026 Misano Moto2 - Race Results

The San Marino Moto2 race saw carnage at the first corner of the first lap, allowing Manuel Gonzalez a opportunity to move into the lead and manage a track limits warning to take his fifth win of the season at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Starting from pole after setting a new record pole in qualifying, Senna Agius had drifted to the opposite side of the track, while Daniel Holgado had pulled into first, with front row rookie Angel Piqueras looking for a way through. A rash move saw him clip the rear of the Aspar bike, taking down Holgado with Aguis collected.

With the entire front row out of contention, Collin Veijer had a clear run taking over the lead of the race, with Gonzalez who started fifth giving chase.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider held on until lap five when the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider made his move. Veijer was close for the laps to come before fading back slightly under pressure to bring the Kalex home, finishing 2.451s behind.

Gonzalez managed a track limits warning, only one transgression away from a penalty loop trip for the last seven laps, returning to the top spot on the rostrum for the first time since round seven at Balaton Park in Hungary, while for Veijer it is just his second podium visit of the season, celebrating over the finish line with a wheelie.

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Barry Baltus had been a comfortable third, just off the lead duo, when the Fantic rider did receive a long lap penalty. His advantage saw the Belgian exit right in front of the group behind, riding defensively over closing stages to hold onto third and his first podium finish of the season.

Ivan Ortola immediately saw his opportunity, but with riders close behind was not able to take advantage of Baltus landing directly in front on track, finishing fourth for QJMotor.

There were several grid penalties handed out after qualifying, with Tony Arbolino, Izan Guevara, Alberto Ferranadez, who caused David Alonso to crash in Q2 and Adrian Huertas all moved back, while Taiyo Furusato was sent to the back of the grid.

Arbolino staged the biggest comeback, taking Guevara at the end of the penultimate lap to turn his demoted 16th placed start from seventh in Q2 to fifth at the chequered flag aboard the REDS Fantic Racing bike.

Guevara was the top Boscoscuro rider, challenging all the way through the final lap to re-take the position, for sixth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, from 14th on the grid.

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2025 race winner Celestino Vietti was on his own late charge, up to seventh for the SpeedRS team, as Alonso Lopez, who picked up victory last time out on track in Aragon, was raced back to eighth in the group for Gresini after running wide.

Alonso started 15th after the grid shuffle following his Q2 fall, moving up to ninth as the sole remaining Aspar bike in the race, with Alex Escrig competing the top ten, the best of the Klint Forward entries.

Huertas moved up from 23rd to eleventh after his grid penalty for Italtrans, finishing ahead of team-mate Daniel Munoz in 12th.

The remaining points on offer went to Joe Roberts in 13th for American Racing, top rookie finisher Ferrandez in14th on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike, and Aron Canet in 15th, picking up his first points since round six at Catalunya for Elf Marc VDS.

Official Misano Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s

All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s

New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 33.718s

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Crashes, injuries and replacements



Marcos Ramirez returned for another wildcard appearance in Misano for Klint Forward Racing, and was a close 16th, right behind Canet at the chequered flag.

Furusato made his way up from last to 17th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in the same group.

Ayumu Sasaki did not start the San Marino race.

After the big first corner crash, Luca Lunetta was next to fall off at turn one on the second lap.

Filip Salac ran strsight on into the gravel at turn nine on lap eight, ending his chances.

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Xabi Zurutuza also failed to go the distance.



Championship Standings

A full 25 points for Gonzalez gives the Spaniard some more breathing room at the top of the overall standings, moving to 232.5 points, going from a 32,5 point advantage to a 47.5 gap over Guevara, who stays second on 157.5.

Ortola moves up to third on 149, now ahead of Agius who remains on 149. Alonso moves past his team-mate Holgado with 139 points, while his DNF saw Holgado remain on 137.

Rueda did not pick up points after a late long lap penalty for track limits, but still sits top of the rookie standings, with 27 points collected so far this season, Ferrandez is now his nearest rival on 17.5, half a point ahead of Lunetta.

Full Moto2 race results can be found below.

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Moto2 race results: