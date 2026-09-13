Marc Marquez leads by 0.5s as we head onto the final lap, which feels comfortable enough for the factory Ducati man. One lap to go for MotoGP win number 7 at Misano.
Misano MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from after Marc Marquez wins San Marino GP
Live coverage of the race at the 2026 Misano MotoGP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Live updates from the race at the 2026 Misano MotoGP, the San Marino Grand Prix. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Marc Marquez wins in San Marino to take championship lead after Aprilia disaster
- Martin drops to fifth, putting Marc Marquez in position to take championship lead
- Marquez regains the lead on lap 12
- Martin leads on lap seven as Marquez starts to drop
- Bezzecchi out on lap one as Marquez takes the lead
Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position at Misano today after his record-breaking first-ever 1m29s lap yesterday. The Italian was beaten to the Sprint win by Marc Marquez after losing time at the start, but the Spaniard picked Bezzecchi as the favourite for today's grand prix.
A win for Bezzecchi today would see him complete a home double after winning the Italian Grand Prix earlier in the season, while a Marquez victory would be his seventh in the premier class at the Misano World Circuit.
Jorge Martin finished third yesterday from fifth on the grid, meaning his points lead over Marquez is now 14 ahead of today's grand prix. It was an important result, though, for the Spaniard, who spoke afterwards of how he felt he was "about to crash" before making a key change.
Both Bezzecchi and Martin will race in a special livery inspired by Gilles Villeneuve while also celebrating the Vespa brand that is owned by the same Piaggio Group that owns Aprilia.
One of the highlights of the Sprint was the battle at the start between Fermin Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta. The former enjoyed the battle, but it cost him track position in the race that he could not recover because his tyre pressure was set too high, while Acosta described the battle as "stupid", even if it was "fair".
Honda has shown decent speed this weekend with Luca Marini, who took the final point in ninth yesterday. He explained afterwards why some manufacturers were unable to use the medium-compound rear tyre as Marquez had done to win the Sprint. Marini's team-mate, Joan Mir, revealed after the race that he has been dealing with an illness this weekend after he was 20th in the Sprint, ahead of only Fabio Quartararo after he crashed when trying to pass Diogo Moreira.
Luca Marini jokes Diggia “hates me” after Misano MotoGP battle
Fabio Di Giannantonio raced his 200th grand prix today, but was "disappointed" with seventh.
He says he was hit by a bike problem and was dealing with it throughout the 27 laps.
Full story here.
Davide Tardozzi doesn’t believe Ducati and Marc Marquez are now title favourites.
Jack Miller's race might not have been over after his turn eight crash, but he encountered a pair of issues as he tried to rejoin the race that forced him to stop early.
Full story here.
“Time to chill” - Acosta ends Marquez chase after front-end scare in Misano MotoGP
Jorge Martin’s San Marino Grand Prix was wrecked by an arm pump issue.
Jorge Martin’s MotoGP title charge faces surgery dilemma after Misano arm pump.
Alex Marquez celebrates “unexpected podium”, Marc “playing a bit” in Misano MotoGP
Marc Marquez says he took two mental steps ahead of Misano: one when he won at Aragon, and another when he posted the photo on social media highlighting the lack of muscle on his right arm.
He says it allowed him to arrive at Misano mentally "free". Of course, he leaves Misano with the championship lead.
Full story here.
Marco Bezzecchi insists the pressure of the San Marino GP did not get to him.
Marc Marquez is the new MotoGP championship leader.
Marc Marquez won a thrilling San Marino Grand Prix after Marco Bezzecchi crashed.
It's victory for Marc Marquez at the San Marino Grand Prix, his seventh in the premier class at Misano and his 78th in total. He takes the championship lead to Austria next week with Martin only fifth.
Alex Marquez and Acosta complete the podium, ahead of Aldeguer, Martin, Fernandez, Di Giannantonio, Bastianini, Marini, and Quartararo in the top-10.
Zarco's crashed out at turn eight. Looks to be okay.
Gap still around half-a-second at the front. Acosta had been faster than the front two the last lap but lost time that lap.
Gap at the front down to just over 0.5s with six to go. Maybe it's not over for the win just yet.
Martin down to fifth as Aldeguer is the third Ducati rider to pass him at turn six.
With Marquez leading, the reigning champion is on course to take on the points lead at the end of this race - he'd be tied on points with Martin but would get the tiebreaker on race wins.
Alex Rins has pulled in to retire.
Big moment for Alex Marquez exiting turn six on lap 16, that's allowed the gap to grow to almost a second between the brothers at the front.
Acosta up to third, past Martin, at turn eight on lap 16.
Martin now down to fourth, but also less than a second clear of Aldeguer.
Disastrous day for Aprilia it's turned into.
Alex Marquez up to second at turn six on lap 14. That might not be the end of the story for Martin, with Acosta all over him.
Mistake from Martin at turn eight means Marquez is now ove4 0.6s clear and Acosta back within a second of Alex Marquez.
Turn six on lap 12 and Marquez makes his move on Martin to lead. It had been coming for a lap or so - that's how fast Marquez turned the tide once again on this San Marino GP.