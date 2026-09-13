Misano MotoGP LIVE: Reaction from after Marc Marquez wins San Marino GP

Live updates from the race at the 2026 Misano MotoGP, the San Marino Grand Prix. The race is due to start at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marc Marquez wins in San Marino to take championship lead after Aprilia disaster

Martin drops to fifth, putting Marc Marquez in position to take championship lead

Marquez regains the lead on lap 12

Martin leads on lap seven as Marquez starts to drop

Bezzecchi out on lap one as Marquez takes the lead

Marco Bezzecchi starts from pole position at Misano today after his record-breaking first-ever 1m29s lap yesterday. The Italian was beaten to the Sprint win by Marc Marquez after losing time at the start, but the Spaniard picked Bezzecchi as the favourite for today's grand prix.

A win for Bezzecchi today would see him complete a home double after winning the Italian Grand Prix earlier in the season, while a Marquez victory would be his seventh in the premier class at the Misano World Circuit.

Jorge Martin finished third yesterday from fifth on the grid, meaning his points lead over Marquez is now 14 ahead of today's grand prix. It was an important result, though, for the Spaniard, who spoke afterwards of how he felt he was "about to crash" before making a key change.

Both Bezzecchi and Martin will race in a special livery inspired by Gilles Villeneuve while also celebrating the Vespa brand that is owned by the same Piaggio Group that owns Aprilia.

One of the highlights of the Sprint was the battle at the start between Fermin Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta. The former enjoyed the battle, but it cost him track position in the race that he could not recover because his tyre pressure was set too high, while Acosta described the battle as "stupid", even if it was "fair".

Honda has shown decent speed this weekend with Luca Marini, who took the final point in ninth yesterday. He explained afterwards why some manufacturers were unable to use the medium-compound rear tyre as Marquez had done to win the Sprint. Marini's team-mate, Joan Mir, revealed after the race that he has been dealing with an illness this weekend after he was 20th in the Sprint, ahead of only Fabio Quartararo after he crashed when trying to pass Diogo Moreira.