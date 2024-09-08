2024 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Round thirteen of the Moto2 championship, the San Marino Grand Prix, was won by Ai Ogura, after he pulled out a gap on Aron Canet at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The MT Helmets -MSI rider had earned third on the grid but soon moved into second in the battle for position at the first corner, behind pole man Tony Arbolino.

It was Canet who took over from the Italian on his Kalex with thirteen laps to go, staying out front as he looked for a home win for his Fantic Racing team, with Ogura sat in behind, ready to pounce.

The Japanese rider made his move for the lead on lap nineteen of twenty-two - going up the inside at Tramonto, allowing him to hold his line on the Boscoscuro down to Curvone.

Canet pushed hard to try and gain the position back, but Ogura was able to pull away and pick up his third win of the season, more than any other rider - allowing him to take over as championship leader.

Canet was 0.609s behind at the chequered flag with Tony Arbolino, who was feeling under the weather, a clear third for Elf Marc VDS after fellow frontrunner Celestino Vietti slipped out of fourth and into the gravel at the final corner just before the start of the penultimate lap.

Manuel Gonzalez fell back to a lonely fourth for QJMotor Gresini.

Jake Dixon had a stronger second half of the race. The Aragon winner does not favour Misano, qualifying 14th , moving up to ninth quickly in the opening stages.

2024 Moto2 San Marino- Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 35m 26.583s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.609s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +4.639s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +6.948s 5 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +10.863s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +12.642s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +13.524s 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +15.002s 9 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +15.970s 10 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +16.032s 11 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +16.634s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +17.939s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +20.560s 14 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +20.943s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +21.308s 16 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +24.708s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +24.787s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +25.936s 19 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +26.807s 20 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +27.123s 21 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +30.171s 22 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +36.352s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +36.526s 24 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +37.046s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +38.225s 26 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +55.207s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +56.207s 28 Unai Orradre SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1m 05.082s 29 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +2 Laps 30 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) DNF 31 Mattia Pasini ITA Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) DNF

The Brit had only picked up one more position by lap sixteen before a late push saw him pick off Albert Arenas and Fermin Aldeguer, with Vietti’s exit ahead handing him an extra point in fifth at the chequered flag.

Aldeguer was also heading in the right direction from his tenth placed grid slot, taking sixth as the top Speed Up rider.

Filp Salac continued his improved weekend, finishing seventh for Marc VDS - his best result of the season.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie performer, slipping back from fifth on the grid for eighth for Italtrans.

Arenas was ninth for Gresini, with Darryn Binder completing the top ten for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna. He had pressure from Senna Agius, who was right behind his teammate on track

Garcia digs deep for 12th.

Sergio Garcia had a weekend to forget in Aragon, retiring from the race after struggling in qualifying. That from had followed him to San Marino, where he had failed to make in out of Q1, taking 24th on the grid.

Little progess was made from lights out, in 21st by lap five. The Spaniard kept pushing and riding through the pain of his injured shoulders and was sat in 16th, just outside the points on lap fourteen.

Progress halted temporarily, then riders who had a good start, including Ayumu Sasaki and Joe Roberts, fell back through the pack, racing them to hit the points.

The final laps were hard on Garcia, running on adrenalin he reached 13th on the penultimate lap, with a final effort taking him past Roberts for twelfth on the second MT Helmets bike.

Back in the garage the former championship leader was in tears from the effort.

Roberts had been positive on the grid, but his improved mood did not match he result, dropping out of the points from tenth, with a late rally taking the American Racing rider back to 13th, just ahead of Somkiat Chantra, who also had a weekend to forget in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Marcos Ramirez picked up the final point on offer on the second American Racing entry.

After a podium in Spain, Deniz Oncu was down in 19th in Rimini for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Zonta van den Goorbergh received a penalty for exceeding track limits too often, dropping the rider from the Netherlands down the order to a 23rd place finish.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Wildcard Matteo Pasini was unable to finish the race, joining Vietti as a DNF.

An early push from Alonso Lopez was too much too soon, sending the Spanaird out of contention on the final corner of the very first lap. He rejoined to finish 29th, two laps down and was alao handed a trip around the penalty loop for exceeding track limits.

Injured Alex Escrig was replaced at Klint Forward Racing by Unai Orradre, who was 28th on his debut after an eventful maiden weekend.

Championship Standings

Ai Ogura’s win sees him take over in the overall standings from his teammate, 25 points for the victory moves him onto 175, now nine ahead of Garcia.

Roberts and Lopez both have 133 points, 42 behind, with Dixon moving onto 130.