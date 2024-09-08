2024 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano, where Ai Ogura picked up a valuable win.

Ai Ogura, Moto2, San Marino, Canet
Round thirteen of the Moto2 championship, the San Marino Grand Prix, was won by Ai Ogura, after he pulled out a gap on Aron Canet at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The MT Helmets -MSI rider had earned third on the grid but soon moved into second in the battle for position at the first corner, behind pole man Tony Arbolino.

It was Canet who took over from the Italian on his Kalex with thirteen laps to go, staying out front as he looked for a home win for his Fantic Racing team, with Ogura sat in behind, ready to pounce.

The Japanese rider made his move for the lead on lap nineteen of twenty-two - going up the inside at Tramonto, allowing him to hold his line on the Boscoscuro down to Curvone.

Canet pushed hard to try and gain the position back, but Ogura was able to pull away and pick up his third win of the season, more than any other rider - allowing him to take over as championship leader.

Canet was 0.609s behind at the chequered flag with Tony Arbolino, who was feeling under the weather, a clear third  for Elf Marc VDS after fellow frontrunner Celestino Vietti slipped out of fourth and into the gravel at the final corner just before the start of the penultimate lap.

Manuel Gonzalez fell back to a lonely fourth for QJMotor Gresini.

Jake Dixon had a stronger second half of the race. The Aragon winner does not favour Misano, qualifying 14th , moving up to ninth quickly in the opening stages.

2024 Moto2 San Marino- Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)35m 26.583s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.609s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+4.639s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+6.948s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+10.863s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+12.642s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+13.524s
8Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+15.002s
9Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+15.970s
10Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+16.032s
11Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+16.634s
12Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+17.939s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+20.560s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+20.943s
15Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+21.308s
16Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+24.708s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+24.787s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+25.936s
19Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+26.807s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+27.123s
21Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+30.171s
22Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+36.352s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+36.526s
24Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+37.046s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+38.225s
26Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+55.207s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+56.207s
28Unai OrradreSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1m 05.082s
29Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+2 Laps
30Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNF
31Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)DNF

The Brit had only picked up one more position by lap sixteen before a late push saw him pick off Albert Arenas and Fermin Aldeguer, with Vietti’s exit ahead handing him an extra point in fifth at the chequered flag.

Aldeguer was also heading in the right direction from his tenth placed grid slot, taking sixth as the top Speed Up rider.

Filp Salac continued his improved weekend, finishing seventh for Marc VDS - his best result of the season.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie performer, slipping back from fifth on the grid for eighth for Italtrans.

Arenas was ninth for Gresini, with Darryn Binder completing the top ten for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna. He had pressure from Senna Agius, who was right behind his teammate on track

Garcia digs deep for 12th.

Sergio Garcia had a weekend to forget in Aragon, retiring from the race after struggling in qualifying. That from had followed him to San Marino, where he had failed to make in out of Q1, taking 24th on the grid.

Little progess was made from lights out, in 21st by lap five. The Spaniard kept pushing and riding through the pain of his injured shoulders and was sat in 16th, just outside the points on lap fourteen.

Progress halted temporarily, then riders who had a good start, including Ayumu Sasaki and Joe Roberts, fell back through the pack, racing them to hit the points.

The final laps were hard on Garcia, running on adrenalin he reached 13th on the penultimate lap, with a final effort taking him past Roberts for twelfth on the second MT Helmets bike.

Back in the garage the former championship leader was in tears from the effort.

Roberts had been positive on the grid, but his improved mood did not match he result, dropping out of the points from tenth, with a late rally taking the American Racing rider back to 13th, just ahead of Somkiat Chantra, who also had a weekend to forget in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Marcos Ramirez picked up the final point on offer on the second American Racing entry.

After a podium in Spain, Deniz Oncu was down in 19th in Rimini for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Zonta van den Goorbergh received a penalty for exceeding track limits too often, dropping the rider from the Netherlands down the order to a 23rd place finish.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Wildcard Matteo Pasini was unable to finish the race, joining Vietti as a DNF.

An early push from Alonso Lopez was too much too soon, sending the Spanaird out of contention on the final corner of the very first lap. He rejoined to finish 29th, two laps down and was alao handed a trip around the penalty loop for exceeding track limits.

Injured Alex Escrig was replaced at Klint Forward Racing by Unai Orradre, who was 28th on his debut after an eventful maiden weekend.

Championship Standings

Ai Ogura’s win sees him take over in the overall standings from his teammate, 25 points for the victory moves him onto 175, now nine ahead of Garcia.

Roberts and Lopez both have 133 points, 42 behind, with Dixon moving onto 130.

