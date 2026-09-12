2026 Misano Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying for round fourteen, the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, where record pace saw Senna Agius secure pole position at Misano.

Senna Aguis secured Moto2 pole in Misano with a record lap
Senna Aguis secured Moto2 pole in Misano with a record lap
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix saw Senna Agius produce a late record lap to secure pole position in Misano.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been fastest after Practice on Friday and took that pace straight into qualifying instantly featuring at the top of the timesheets.

The Australian thought his chance to improve had gone with late yellow flag, but had enough time for one final push, going from second to first in Q2 and setting a 1’ 33.718s lap - a new record.

2025 polesitter at Misano Daniel Holgado also showed late pace as topped the session just before for Aspar moving up from sixth, just 0.193s slower in second.

The final spot on the front row went to rookie Angel Piqueras. The QJMotor rider crossed the line right after Holgado for third.

Daniel Munoz continued where he left Q1 and straight away topped Q2, though that lap was cancelled. The Italtrans rider flirted with track limits and remained feature at the front of the sessions times for fourth.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez placed fifth on the second Dynavolt bike, ahead of Collin Veijer who was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Straight through to Q2 after a stronger Friday showing, Tony Arbolino topped the damp morning FP2 session, before qualifying saw him secure a solid seventh for Fantic Racing.

Izan Guevara still had no time to his name deep in Q2, with his late lap seeing him slot the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha into eighth, the top Boscoscuro in the second session.

Barry Baltus was ninth for Fantic and the last rider within half a second of the new record lap, with Filip Salac completing the top ten for American Racing.

Aragon winner and pole man Alonso Lopez was 11th quickest for Gresini. Further back, last season’s San Marino race winner Celestino Vietti was 16th in Q2.

Like Guevara both Alberto Ferrandez and David Alonso had no time next to their names as the session drew to a close. Ferrandez then suffered a high side in turn ten in front of Alonso, collecting the Aspar rider.


Official Misano Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 33.718s

Q1- Munoz returns to secure progression to Q2

Munoz had been comfortably leading the first qualifying session when the pace increased, and the Italtrans rider chose to exit the pits.

The original time would have just held, but Munoz improved as he remained in charge of Q1.

Joe Roberts (13th in Q2) had dropped to fifth responding to go second and guarantee a Q2 spot, joined by Alex Escrig (15th in Q2) and Adrian Huertas (14th in Q2) who had no time set as the timer hot zero needing a late flying lap to progress.

Sergio Garcia was shuffled back to fifth for 19th on the grid for Gresini.

Wildcard with Klint Forward Racing, Marcos Ramirez will line up one place further back in 20th, one place ahead of the best of the Marc VDS riders, Aron Canet, in 21st after finishing Q1 in seventh.

There were two fallers in the fist qualifying session - Jose Antonio Rueda, a winner at Misano last season in Moto3, who crashed at turn two, and Xabi Zurutuza, who fell at turn ten.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Misano Moto2 - Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1' 33.718s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)+0.193s
3Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI  (Kalex)+0.264s
4Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.298s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.366s
6Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.381s
7Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.390s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.399s
9Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.480s
10Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.531s
11Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.612s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI  (Kalex)+0.630s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.632s
14Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.670s
15Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.802s
16Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.802s
17Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)No Time
18David Alonso COLCFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)No Time
Q1
19Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1' 34.845s
20Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1' 34.997s
21Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1' 35.016
22Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1' 35.137s
23Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)1' 35.294s
24Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1' 35.460s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)1' 35.515s
26Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)1' 35.516s
27Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)1' 35.831s
28Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)1' 36.053s
29Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1'36.393s


 

Tags:

2026
Moto2
San Marino
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy

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