2026 Misano Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Results from qualifying for round fourteen, the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, where record pace saw Senna Agius secure pole position at Misano.
Qualifying at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix saw Senna Agius produce a late record lap to secure pole position in Misano.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been fastest after Practice on Friday and took that pace straight into qualifying instantly featuring at the top of the timesheets.
The Australian thought his chance to improve had gone with late yellow flag, but had enough time for one final push, going from second to first in Q2 and setting a 1’ 33.718s lap - a new record.
2025 polesitter at Misano Daniel Holgado also showed late pace as topped the session just before for Aspar moving up from sixth, just 0.193s slower in second.
The final spot on the front row went to rookie Angel Piqueras. The QJMotor rider crossed the line right after Holgado for third.
Daniel Munoz continued where he left Q1 and straight away topped Q2, though that lap was cancelled. The Italtrans rider flirted with track limits and remained feature at the front of the sessions times for fourth.
Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez placed fifth on the second Dynavolt bike, ahead of Collin Veijer who was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Straight through to Q2 after a stronger Friday showing, Tony Arbolino topped the damp morning FP2 session, before qualifying saw him secure a solid seventh for Fantic Racing.
Izan Guevara still had no time to his name deep in Q2, with his late lap seeing him slot the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha into eighth, the top Boscoscuro in the second session.
Barry Baltus was ninth for Fantic and the last rider within half a second of the new record lap, with Filip Salac completing the top ten for American Racing.
Aragon winner and pole man Alonso Lopez was 11th quickest for Gresini. Further back, last season’s San Marino race winner Celestino Vietti was 16th in Q2.
Like Guevara both Alberto Ferrandez and David Alonso had no time next to their names as the session drew to a close. Ferrandez then suffered a high side in turn ten in front of Alonso, collecting the Aspar rider.
Official Misano Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 33.718s
Q1- Munoz returns to secure progression to Q2
Munoz had been comfortably leading the first qualifying session when the pace increased, and the Italtrans rider chose to exit the pits.
The original time would have just held, but Munoz improved as he remained in charge of Q1.
Joe Roberts (13th in Q2) had dropped to fifth responding to go second and guarantee a Q2 spot, joined by Alex Escrig (15th in Q2) and Adrian Huertas (14th in Q2) who had no time set as the timer hot zero needing a late flying lap to progress.
Sergio Garcia was shuffled back to fifth for 19th on the grid for Gresini.
Wildcard with Klint Forward Racing, Marcos Ramirez will line up one place further back in 20th, one place ahead of the best of the Marc VDS riders, Aron Canet, in 21st after finishing Q1 in seventh.
There were two fallers in the fist qualifying session - Jose Antonio Rueda, a winner at Misano last season in Moto3, who crashed at turn two, and Xabi Zurutuza, who fell at turn ten.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
Moto2 Qualifying Results:
2026 Misano Moto2 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 33.718s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)
|+0.193s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.264s
|4
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.298s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.366s
|6
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.381s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.390s
|8
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.399s
|9
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.480s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.531s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.612s
|12
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.630s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.632s
|14
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.670s
|15
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.802s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.802s
|17
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|18
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)
|No Time
|Q1
|19
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1' 34.845s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|1' 34.997s
|21
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|1' 35.016
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1' 35.137s
|23
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|1' 35.294s
|24
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1' 35.460s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|1' 35.515s
|26
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|1' 35.516s
|27
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|1' 35.831s
|28
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|1' 36.053s
|29
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1'36.393s