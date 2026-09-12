2026 Misano Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Moto2 San Marino Grand Prix saw Senna Agius produce a late record lap to secure pole position in Misano.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been fastest after Practice on Friday and took that pace straight into qualifying instantly featuring at the top of the timesheets.

The Australian thought his chance to improve had gone with late yellow flag, but had enough time for one final push, going from second to first in Q2 and setting a 1’ 33.718s lap - a new record.

2025 polesitter at Misano Daniel Holgado also showed late pace as topped the session just before for Aspar moving up from sixth, just 0.193s slower in second.

The final spot on the front row went to rookie Angel Piqueras. The QJMotor rider crossed the line right after Holgado for third.

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Daniel Munoz continued where he left Q1 and straight away topped Q2, though that lap was cancelled. The Italtrans rider flirted with track limits and remained feature at the front of the sessions times for fourth.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez placed fifth on the second Dynavolt bike, ahead of Collin Veijer who was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Straight through to Q2 after a stronger Friday showing, Tony Arbolino topped the damp morning FP2 session, before qualifying saw him secure a solid seventh for Fantic Racing.

Izan Guevara still had no time to his name deep in Q2, with his late lap seeing him slot the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha into eighth, the top Boscoscuro in the second session.

Barry Baltus was ninth for Fantic and the last rider within half a second of the new record lap, with Filip Salac completing the top ten for American Racing.

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Aragon winner and pole man Alonso Lopez was 11th quickest for Gresini. Further back, last season’s San Marino race winner Celestino Vietti was 16th in Q2.

Like Guevara both Alberto Ferrandez and David Alonso had no time next to their names as the session drew to a close. Ferrandez then suffered a high side in turn ten in front of Alonso, collecting the Aspar rider.



Official Misano Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s

All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s

New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Q2) 1’ 33.718s

Q1- Munoz returns to secure progression to Q2

Munoz had been comfortably leading the first qualifying session when the pace increased, and the Italtrans rider chose to exit the pits.

The original time would have just held, but Munoz improved as he remained in charge of Q1.

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Joe Roberts (13th in Q2) had dropped to fifth responding to go second and guarantee a Q2 spot, joined by Alex Escrig (15th in Q2) and Adrian Huertas (14th in Q2) who had no time set as the timer hot zero needing a late flying lap to progress.

Sergio Garcia was shuffled back to fifth for 19th on the grid for Gresini.

Wildcard with Klint Forward Racing, Marcos Ramirez will line up one place further back in 20th, one place ahead of the best of the Marc VDS riders, Aron Canet, in 21st after finishing Q1 in seventh.

There were two fallers in the fist qualifying session - Jose Antonio Rueda, a winner at Misano last season in Moto3, who crashed at turn two, and Xabi Zurutuza, who fell at turn ten.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

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Moto2 Qualifying Results:

2026 Misano Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1' 33.718s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex) +0.193s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex) +0.264s 4 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.298s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.366s 6 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.381s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.390s 8 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.399s 9 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.480s 10 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.531s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.612s 12 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex) +0.630s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.632s 14 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.670s 15 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.802s 16 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.802s 17 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) No Time 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex) No Time Q1 19 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1' 34.845s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 1' 34.997s 21 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 35.016 22 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1' 35.137s 23 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 35.294s 24 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1' 35.460s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 1' 35.515s 26 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) 1' 35.516s 27 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) 1' 35.831s 28 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) 1' 36.053s 29 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1'36.393s



