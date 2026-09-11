2026 Misano Moto2 - Practice Results

The lap record was broken in Practice in Moto2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Senna Agius leading the way to Q2 ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was already ahead of his rivals when he dropped his own best lap time even lower, to a 1’ 34.142s new record for the rest of the field to chase.

His team-mate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, came closest - moving from 10th to second late in the session, just 0.120s slower.

David Alonso was another rider who improved late in FP1, the Aspar rider also put in a race run of laps, before returning to put in his personal best on his 19th lap.

Collin Veijer split the Aspar duo in fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, ahead of Daniel Holgado, who sat on pole for the Rimini round last year, in fifth.

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Fantic Racing rider Tony Arbolino returned to having a better Friday performance in sixth, having got Alonso frustrated earlier in the session with the Colombian gesturing at the number 14.

Arbolino’s team-mate Barry Baltus was a close seventh ahead of title challenger Izan Guevara, who was the top Boscoscuro rider for BluCru Pramac Yamaha in eighth.

Aragon polesitter and race winner Alonso Lopez was ninth fastest, with Filip Salac completing the top ten times for American Racing.

2025 Misano winner Celestino Vietti needed a late push to skip Q1 - in 17th as the chequered flag came out his final lap elevated the SpeedRS rider to 11th and away from a trip to the first qualifying session.

That lap pushed top rookie Angel Piqueras back to 12th, the first rider over half a second away from the new record benchmark, the Spaniard was also ahead of his more experienced team-mate Ivan Ortola, who was 13th fastest.

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The final Q2 spot went to BluCru Parmac Yamaha’s rookie Alberto Ferrandez, with Daniel Munoz shuffled back to 15th by Vietti’s late charge.

Aron Canet also missed out in 16th, but was the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders with Deniz Oncu 21st.

Alex Escrig, a feature at the top of recent sessions and races, was also off the pace in 23rd. There is an additional Forward bike for the Misano round, with a return appearance for Marcos Ramirez, who was ahead in 18th.



Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Misano Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1' 34.142s 2 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.120s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex) +0.133s 4 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.241s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex) +0.329s 6 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.339s 7 Barry Baltus BEL REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.382s 8 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.424s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.434s 10 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.463s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.465s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex) +0.510s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex) +0.598s 14 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.685s 15 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.810s 16 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +0.884s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.902s 18 Marcos Ramirez SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.058s 19 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.109s 20 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.125s 21 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.131s 22 Luca Lunetta ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +1.164s 23 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.191s 24 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.214s 25 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.275s 26 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.418s 27 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.429s 28 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.709s 29 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +2.424s

Official Misano Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s

Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s

All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s

New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Practice) 1’ 34.142

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Free Practice 1

The first session on track for Moto2 was a close affair, with a last lap at the chequered flag lifting Gonzalez from fourth to first.

The lead changed constantly, with Agius pushed back to second behind his team-mate, just 0.035s slower in a tight session.

Third placed Guevara was only 0.090s behind Gonzalez, the best of the Boscoscuro runners.

The early top five was completed by Aspar riders Holgado and Alonso.

The only championship frontrunner further down the timesheets was Ortola, who finished FP1 in 13th, just quicker than top rookie in the session Angel Piqueras, his team-mate at QJMotor.

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The session brought the first faller of the day with 2025 race winner Vietti off at turn one.



FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:

