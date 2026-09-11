2026 Misano Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round fourteen, the San Marino Grand Prix, where Senna Agius posted a new lap record in Misano.
The lap record was broken in Practice in Moto2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Senna Agius leading the way to Q2 ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was already ahead of his rivals when he dropped his own best lap time even lower, to a 1’ 34.142s new record for the rest of the field to chase.
His team-mate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, came closest - moving from 10th to second late in the session, just 0.120s slower.
David Alonso was another rider who improved late in FP1, the Aspar rider also put in a race run of laps, before returning to put in his personal best on his 19th lap.
Collin Veijer split the Aspar duo in fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, ahead of Daniel Holgado, who sat on pole for the Rimini round last year, in fifth.
Fantic Racing rider Tony Arbolino returned to having a better Friday performance in sixth, having got Alonso frustrated earlier in the session with the Colombian gesturing at the number 14.
Arbolino’s team-mate Barry Baltus was a close seventh ahead of title challenger Izan Guevara, who was the top Boscoscuro rider for BluCru Pramac Yamaha in eighth.
Aragon polesitter and race winner Alonso Lopez was ninth fastest, with Filip Salac completing the top ten times for American Racing.
2025 Misano winner Celestino Vietti needed a late push to skip Q1 - in 17th as the chequered flag came out his final lap elevated the SpeedRS rider to 11th and away from a trip to the first qualifying session.
That lap pushed top rookie Angel Piqueras back to 12th, the first rider over half a second away from the new record benchmark, the Spaniard was also ahead of his more experienced team-mate Ivan Ortola, who was 13th fastest.
The final Q2 spot went to BluCru Parmac Yamaha’s rookie Alberto Ferrandez, with Daniel Munoz shuffled back to 15th by Vietti’s late charge.
Aron Canet also missed out in 16th, but was the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders with Deniz Oncu 21st.
Alex Escrig, a feature at the top of recent sessions and races, was also off the pace in 23rd. There is an additional Forward bike for the Misano round, with a return appearance for Marcos Ramirez, who was ahead in 18th.
Moto2 Practice times:
|2026 Misano Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 34.142s
|2
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.120s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)
|+0.133s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.241s
|5
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)
|+0.329s
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.339s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.382s
|8
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.424s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.434s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.463s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.465s
|12
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.510s
|13
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.598s
|14
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.685s
|15
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.810s
|16
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.884s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.902s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.058s
|19
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.109s
|20
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.125s
|21
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.131s
|22
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.164s
|23
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.191s
|24
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.214s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.275s
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.418s
|27
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.429s
|28
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.709s
|29
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+2.424s
Official Misano Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Practice) 1’ 34.142
Free Practice 1
The first session on track for Moto2 was a close affair, with a last lap at the chequered flag lifting Gonzalez from fourth to first.
The lead changed constantly, with Agius pushed back to second behind his team-mate, just 0.035s slower in a tight session.
Third placed Guevara was only 0.090s behind Gonzalez, the best of the Boscoscuro runners.
The early top five was completed by Aspar riders Holgado and Alonso.
The only championship frontrunner further down the timesheets was Ortola, who finished FP1 in 13th, just quicker than top rookie in the session Angel Piqueras, his team-mate at QJMotor.
The session brought the first faller of the day with 2025 race winner Vietti off at turn one.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
|2026 Misano Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1' 35.031s
|2
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.035s
|3
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.090s
|4
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)
|+0.180s
|5
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)
|+0.209s
|6
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.384s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.393s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.612s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.724s
|10
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.813s
|11
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.848s
|12
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.880s
|13
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.889s
|14
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.891s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.947s
|16
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.018s
|17
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.136s
|18
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.276s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.285s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.301s
|21
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.472s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.494s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.531s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.550s
|25
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.604s
|26
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.633s
|27
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.779s
|28
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Beta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+2.098s
|29
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.419s