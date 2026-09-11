2026 Misano Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round fourteen, the San Marino Grand Prix, where Senna Agius posted a new lap record in Misano.

Senna Agius finished Friday fastest with a Moto2 record lap of Misano
Senna Agius finished Friday fastest with a Moto2 record lap of Misano
© Gold and Goose

The lap record was broken in Practice in Moto2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with Senna Agius leading the way to Q2 ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider was already ahead of his rivals when he dropped his own best lap time even lower, to a 1’ 34.142s new record for the rest of the field to chase.

His team-mate, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, came closest - moving from 10th to second late in the session, just 0.120s slower.

David Alonso was another rider who improved late in FP1, the Aspar rider also put in a race run of laps, before returning to put in his personal best on his 19th lap.

Collin Veijer split the Aspar duo in fourth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, ahead of Daniel Holgado, who sat on pole for the Rimini round last year, in fifth.

Fantic Racing rider Tony Arbolino returned to having a better Friday performance in sixth, having got Alonso frustrated earlier in the session with the Colombian gesturing at the number 14.

Arbolino’s team-mate Barry Baltus  was a close seventh ahead of title challenger Izan Guevara, who was the top Boscoscuro rider for BluCru Pramac Yamaha in eighth.

Aragon polesitter and race winner Alonso Lopez was ninth fastest, with Filip Salac completing the top ten times for American Racing.

2025 Misano winner Celestino Vietti needed a late push to skip Q1 - in 17th as the chequered flag came out his final lap elevated the SpeedRS rider to 11th and away from a trip to the first qualifying session.

That lap pushed top rookie Angel Piqueras back to 12th, the first rider over half a second away from the new record benchmark, the Spaniard was also ahead of his more experienced team-mate Ivan Ortola, who was 13th fastest.

The final Q2 spot went to BluCru Parmac Yamaha’s rookie Alberto Ferrandez, with Daniel Munoz shuffled back to 15th by Vietti’s late charge.

Aron Canet also missed out in 16th, but was the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders with Deniz Oncu 21st.

Alex Escrig, a feature at the top of recent sessions and races, was also off the pace in 23rd. There is an additional Forward bike for the Misano round, with a return appearance for Marcos Ramirez, who was ahead in 18th.


Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Misano Moto2 - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1' 34.142s
2Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.120s
3David Alonso COLCFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)+0.133s
4Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.241s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)+0.329s
6Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.339s
7Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.382s
8Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.424s
9Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.434s
10Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.463s
11Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.465s
12Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI  (Kalex)+0.510s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI  (Kalex)+0.598s
14Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.685s
15Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.810s
16Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.884s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.902s
18Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.058s
19Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.109s
20Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.125s
21Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.131s
22Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.164s
23Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.191s
24Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.214s
25Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.275s
26Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.418s
27Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.429s
28Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.709s
29Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+2.424s

Official Misano Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 1’ 34.759s
Best Pole: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
All time lap record: Daniel Holgado (2025) 1’ 34.216s
New all time lap record: Senna Agius (2026, Practice) 1’ 34.142


Free Practice 1

The first session on track for Moto2 was a close affair, with a last lap at the chequered flag lifting Gonzalez from fourth to first.

The lead changed constantly, with Agius pushed back to second behind his team-mate, just 0.035s slower in a tight session.

Third placed Guevara was only 0.090s behind Gonzalez, the best of the Boscoscuro runners.

The early top five was completed by Aspar riders Holgado and Alonso.

The only championship frontrunner further down the timesheets was Ortola, who finished FP1 in 13th, just quicker than top rookie in the session Angel Piqueras, his team-mate at QJMotor.

The session brought the first faller of the day with 2025 race winner Vietti off at turn one.


FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times:
 

2026 Misano Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1' 35.031s
2Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.035s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.090s
4David Alonso COLCFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)+0.180s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Aspar European Privilege Team (Kalex)+0.209s
6Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.384s
7Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.393s
8Barry BaltusBELREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.612s
9Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.724s
10Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.813s
11Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.848s
12Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+0.880s
13Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI  (Kalex)+0.889s
14Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Green Power -MSI  (Kalex)+0.891s
15Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.947s
16Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.018s
17Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.136s
18Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.276s
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.285s
20Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.301s
21Luca LunettaITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.472s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.494s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.531s
24Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.550s
25Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.604s
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.633s
27Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.779s
28Celestino ViettiITABeta Tools SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+2.098s
29Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.419s

Tags:

2026
Moto2
San Marino
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy

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