2026 Aragon Moto2 - Race Results

Results from race thirteen of the 2026 Moto2 season, the Aragon Grand Prix, where Alonso Lopez led from lights out to victory

Alonso Lopez retuned to winning ways in the Moto2 race at Aragon
Alonso Lopez retuned to winning ways in the Moto2 race at Aragon
© Gold and Goose

The Aragon Moto2 race saw polesitter Alonso Lopez make gains on the first lap, to remain unchallenged and lead over the line at the MotorLand circuit, to pick up his first win since the Qatar round in 2024.

The Italjet Gresini rider got a strong start and was able to give himself enough of a lead to remain clear until the final lap, where the approaching Izan Guevara and David Alonso began fighting each other, leaving him able to pull away again and take his first podium of the year on the Kalex with a win.

Behind, Alonso, who started fifth had first cut past Manuel Gonzalez, then found a way around Aspar team-mate Daniel Holgado, before battling with Collin Veijer for third until the Red Bull KTM Ao rider slid out of contention, was now chasing down Guevara.

A thrilling last lap battle saw Alonso ahead at the corkscrew, with the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider unwilling to give up, sliding straight back under. The Colombian tried again in the bus stop section, but it was Guevara who blocked and had the tyre in he run to the line to claim second, the top Boscoscuro in the Aragon race.

After finishing Friday 19th, a podium completed a huge turnaround for the Aspar rider, with Alonso a clear third.

Senna Agius followed Alonso through when the door opened in front of him to also pass his Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team-mate Gonzalez, managing a track limits warning over the closing laps, the Australian finished fourth.

Ivan Ortola’s qualifying, down in 14th, did not illustrate his pace over the weekend, having dominated the practice sessions ahead of qualifying. In race trim, the QJMotor rider made light work of his opponents, slicing his way through to fifth by the chequered flag.

Championship leader Gonzalez had re-focused after the double pass from Agius and Alonso, but later ran wide, and was unable to deal with the late pace of Ortola, finishing sixth.

Daniel Holgado spent the opening laps inside the top three before fading back to seventh on the second Aspar entry.

The 2025 race winner, Deniz Oncu, failed to get out of Q1, but made gains in the race from 19th on the grid to finish eighth for Elf Marc VDS.

Alex Escrig was very wide right at the start of the race, dropping outside the points on lap one from eighth on the grid. The Klint Forward Racing rider recovered to an impressive ninth.

Adrian Huertas competed the top ten for Italtrans, making his own push forward in the race.

Daniel Munoz was eleventh, right behind Huertas at the chequered flag behind his team-mate, with Joe Roberts finishing where he started in 12th for American Racing.

The remaining points on offer went to Ayumu Sasaki in 13th for Momoven Idgofoglia RW Racing, Celestino Vietti in 14th for SpeedRS and Barry Baltus, who secured the final point on the last lap after receiving a grid penalty demoting him from seventh to 19th on the grid for Fantic Racing.

Tony Arbolino had held the position before the late overtake, leaving the Italian 16th after a last place start following a bike issue in qualifying.

Official Aragon Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 50.327s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s
All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s
New all time lap record: Alonso Lopez (Q2, 2026) 1’ 49.405s


Crashes, injuries and replacements

Jose Antonio Rueda was the top rookie in he race in 17th after Angel Piqueras dropped out of he top ten, running wide several times before retiring to the pits.

Veijer crashed out of the race on his first ever visit to Aragon, while Silverstone race winner Filip Salac also failed to go the distance after dropping back from a poor start.


Championship standings

Gonzalez saw his championship lead slashed again, with Guevara taking25 points out of his advantage over the last three races.

The Dynavolt rider now has 207.5 points and an advantage of 32.5 points, down from 42.5 before the race.

Guevara is second overall on 175, with Agius third on 149 points.

Orola (145.5) and Holgado complete the overall top five.

There was no change o the rookie standings with all the 2026 Moto2 newcomers outside the points places, with Rueda leading he way on 27 points, ahead of nearest rival Luca Lunetta on 17 points.

Full race results can be found below.

Moto2 Race Results:

2026 Aragon Moto2 - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)35' 04.377s
2Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.800s
3David Alonso COLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.881s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+2.887s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI  (Kalex)+3.262s
6Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+4.731s
7Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+5.912s
8Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+14.194s
9Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+14.662s
10Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+15.231s
11Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+15.617s
12Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+16.512s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+16.718s
14Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+18.364s
15Barry BaltusBELREDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)+19.566s
16Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+19.826s
17Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+21.370s
18Luca LunettaITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+21.665s
19Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+28.091s
20Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+28.237s
21Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+28.726s
22Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+28.774s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+29.798s
24Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+30.306s
25Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+32.475s
26Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+37.117s
27Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI  (Kalex)DNF
28Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)DNF
29Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNF

Tags:

2026
Moto2
MotorLand Aragon, Circuito de Alcañiz, Aragon, Spain

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