Few moments here and there for Marquez but his gap is still half-a-second with five laps to go.
Aragon MotoGP LIVE: Updates from MotorLand as Marc Marquez seeks home double
Live coverage of the race at the 2026 Aragon MotoGP, following a Sprint victory for Marc Marquez on Saturday.
Live updates from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race, which is due to get underway at MotorLand at 14:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Marquez drops the hammer on lap 14 and his lead is almost a second
- Marquez, Acosta pass Bezzecchi on lap six
- Bezzecchi leads Marquez in early stages
- Aragon MotoGP to start at 14:00 local time/13:00 BST
Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole for this afternoon's Aragon Grand Prix. The Italian was third yesterday having been one of only a few riders towards the front of the grid to use the soft-compound rear tyre, although he didn't think that made a difference to the result. This morning, the Aprilia Racing rider was fastest by over 0.4 seconds in Warm Up.
Marc Marquez was only third-fastest in Warm Up this morning, but he dominated yesterday's Sprint, leading every lap after a strong pass at the first corner on Bezzecchi, a move he felt was necessary to try to win the 11-lap Sprint.
Alex Marquez completes the front row today and was second to his brother yesterday, taking advantage of that first corner pass to get around Bezzecchi himself. Afterwards, he spoke of how he tried to learn from Marc in areas of the track where the reigning champion had an advantage.
Championship leader Jorge Martin was fifth yesterday, struggling with front grip, but said he expects to be able to keep pace with the leaders better over 22 laps with the medium-compound rear tyre today. Having lost two points to Bezzecchi on Saturday, he still holds a 29-point lead ahead of today's 22-lapper, so is guaranteed to hold the top spot in the championship at the next round at Misano.
Pedro Acosta was able to get the better of Martin yesterday, and was encouraged by his late pace which saw him close in on Bezzecchi, despite losing a seat wing on the grid before the start.
Both returning riders this weekend, Johann Zarco and Fermin Aldeguer, were in the points yesterday, in ninth and sixth, respectively. Zarco will have a penalty to serve today, a double long lap, for the incident in Catalunya that resulted in the knee injuries that kept him out of the last six races. Speaking yesterday, he joked that the penalty could help him today.
Podium positions seem settled now - 1.5s between Marquez and Acosta, and Acosta a second clear of Bezzecchi.
Marquez into management mode now, back to a 46.9s on lap 15 but his gap still extends to 1.2s. Acosta still 0.8s clear of Bezzecchi, who is now 3s clear of Alex Marquez.
This could be the decisive break from Marquez. Two laps Acosta and Bezzecchi have kept pace with him as he's dropped the pace, but the gap is now over half-a-second back to Acosta thanks to a 1:46.7s from the leader. Bezzecchi and Acosta both low-47s, the Spaniard a tenth faster than the Italian.
Again a push on lap 13, 47.0s from Bezzecchi and Acosta but Marquez again has the edge with a 46.9s.
Alex Marquez now 2s behind Bezzecchi and 2s ahead of Martin, so it looks like it's between these three for the podium positions.
Push from all of the front three that time, 47.1s from all. PBs for Bezzecchi and Acosta, but Marquez was faster than both.
Bezzecchi has been matching the front two's pace the last two laps, Alex Marquez lost three tenths on lap 10 but matched Bezzecchi on lap 11, he's 1.1s behind the Italian now.
Alex Marquez closing in a little now on Bezzecchi as Marc sets the fastest lap of the race at a 47.0s. Acosta still not been dropped, though.
Marquez still leading Acosta by almost nothing. Bezzecchi still just under a second ahead of Alex Marquez and just over half-a-second off the lead.
Martin showing strong pace now, too, and within a couple of seconds of the front.
Marquez and Acosta half-a-second clear of Bezzecchi, but those two themselves are stuck together.
Bagnaia and Morbidelli have also crashed out.
Raul Fernandez has pitted, he's out of the Aragon GP.
Strong lap six for Marquez, he closes in on Bezzecchi and makes the move at tur 15.
Bezzecchi tries to respond on the straight, but braking on the dirty inside line he's passed by Acosta around the outside of the penultimate corner.
Marquez leads from Acosta on lap seven.
Marquez now within half-a-second of Bezzecchi, 47.1s for the reigning champion on lap five is 0.4s better than the Italian.
Replays showing that Marquez lost out to Bezzecchi at the start because his rear device re-engaged as he exited turn one, which obviously cost him turning at turn two.
Marquez a tenth better than Bezzecchi that time, the gap is down to 0.6s. Acosta going with his compatriot as well, and they're sort of dropping Alex Marquez who is 0.8s adrift, but not yet completely out of it.
Bezzecchi a tenth better than Marquez on lap two and his lead is 0.7s.
Martin lost out to Alex Marquez that lap at turn 12, P4 now for the Gresini rider.
Alex Marquez lost out at the start but just passed Fernandez for fifth into turn one on lap two.
Martin was passed by Marquez at turn 15, 0.8s lead for Bezzrcchi over the line.
Acosta passed Martin, too, on the run to turn 16.
It's lights out in Aragon and we are underway for 22 laps of MotorLand.
Holeshot for Marquez again, but Bezzecchi beats him to turn three, and Martin passes him at turn four.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap.
The riders have gathered at the front of the grid now for the pre-race ceremony.
Raul Fernandez says he is feeling better than yesterday after Warm Up, the Spaniard having struggled to eighth in the Sprint yesterday.
"I feel more comfortable than yesterday," Fernandez told the MotoGP world feed broadcast a moment ago.
"This morning we tried a different setup and looks like it's working. We have to enjoy and let's try to have a good race."
Hottest conditions of the weekend so far at the moment, just under 20 minutes out from the start of the race.
Currently with 30C air temperature and 50C track temperature.
Everyone with the medium-medium tyre combination at the moment, and very little chance that will change much over the next 17 minutes or so.
Pit lane is open at Aragon and the riders are heading off on their sighting lap to the grid.
30 minutes or so until lights out at MotorLand.