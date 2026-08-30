Aragon MotoGP LIVE: Updates from MotorLand as Marc Marquez seeks home double

Live updates from the 2026 Aragon MotoGP race, which is due to get underway at MotorLand at 14:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marquez drops the hammer on lap 14 and his lead is almost a second

Marquez, Acosta pass Bezzecchi on lap six

Bezzecchi leads Marquez in early stages

Aragon MotoGP to start at 14:00 local time/13:00 BST

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole for this afternoon's Aragon Grand Prix. The Italian was third yesterday having been one of only a few riders towards the front of the grid to use the soft-compound rear tyre, although he didn't think that made a difference to the result. This morning, the Aprilia Racing rider was fastest by over 0.4 seconds in Warm Up.

Marc Marquez was only third-fastest in Warm Up this morning, but he dominated yesterday's Sprint, leading every lap after a strong pass at the first corner on Bezzecchi, a move he felt was necessary to try to win the 11-lap Sprint.

Alex Marquez completes the front row today and was second to his brother yesterday, taking advantage of that first corner pass to get around Bezzecchi himself. Afterwards, he spoke of how he tried to learn from Marc in areas of the track where the reigning champion had an advantage.

Championship leader Jorge Martin was fifth yesterday, struggling with front grip, but said he expects to be able to keep pace with the leaders better over 22 laps with the medium-compound rear tyre today. Having lost two points to Bezzecchi on Saturday, he still holds a 29-point lead ahead of today's 22-lapper, so is guaranteed to hold the top spot in the championship at the next round at Misano.

Pedro Acosta was able to get the better of Martin yesterday, and was encouraged by his late pace which saw him close in on Bezzecchi, despite losing a seat wing on the grid before the start.

Both returning riders this weekend, Johann Zarco and Fermin Aldeguer, were in the points yesterday, in ninth and sixth, respectively. Zarco will have a penalty to serve today, a double long lap, for the incident in Catalunya that resulted in the knee injuries that kept him out of the last six races. Speaking yesterday, he joked that the penalty could help him today.