2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results

The lap record was broken in Practice in Moto2 at the MotorLand circuit as the intermediate class returned after their break from track action, with Ivan Ortola leading the way to Q2 ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

After dropping to sixth, the QJMotor rider returned to track after a spell in the pits, to set a new record lap of 1’ 42.791s aboard his Kalex to go straight to Q2 with the top time.

Moments earlier, the record had already been broken by Daniel Holgado, who finished second quickest for Aspar, just 0.058s separating the two riders as they dipped under the old benchmark.

Senna Agius was first out for a final run and that had seen the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider top of the standings before the Spanish duo. The Australian improved further in time, but not position, finishing Practice third.

Alonso Lopez was the early session leader on his way to fourth for Italjet Gresini.

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It took two attempts for Celestino Vietti to guarantee a direct Q2 placement. The SpeedRS rider had dropped to 16th heading into the final five minutes, with a first push lap taking the Italian back to 14th - the at risk spot.

Vietti was down in 18th at the chequered flag, making up huge time in the final sector and go fifth, and become the top Boscoscuro in Practice.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was sixth on the second Dynavolt bike, but like Vietti ahead, just over half a second from the new record best of Aragon.

David Munoz was seventh for Italtrans, another rider finding time in the final sector of track, to lift himself from 22nd, with Alex Escrig leaving it even later to gain a Q2 place, moving from 21st to eighth for Forward right at the end of the session, a huge improvement on his 25th in FP1 where he was two seconds off the lead pace.

Collin Veijer was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha title challenger Izan Guevara completing the top 10.

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Ayumu Sasaki was 11th quickest for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing and Barry Baltus 12th for Fantic Racing.

Angel Piqueras was the top rookie in 13th for QJMotor, just ahead of fellow class newcomer Taiyo Furusato in the final Q2 slot in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, a huge turnaround for the Japanese rider, who had been last in FP1.

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Escrig’s last run demoted Silverstone winner Filip Salac to 15th and a Q1 appearance for American Racing.

David Alonso will also feature in the first qualifying session - his last lap was predicted to lift the Aspar rider from 19th to 12th but lost time in the final sector to finish Friday 18th.

The 2025 Aragon race winner is also Q1 bound, with Deniz Oncu only managing a lap quick enough for 23rd as the woes at Marc VDS continue - team-mate Aron Canet was further back, in 26th .

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There is an extra wildcard in Moto2 for the Aragon round, with Marcos Ramirez (27th) making a return to the intermediate class, with Klint Forward Racing.



Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI (Kalex) 1' 49.791s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.058s 3 Senna Agius AUS LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.182s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.436s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.505s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.513s 7 Daniel Munoz SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.539s 8 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +0.586s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.620s 10 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.702s 11 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +0.746s 12 Barry Baltus BEL REDs Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.761s 13 Angel Piqueras SPA QJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI (Kalex) +0.764s 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.866s 15 Filip Salac CZE OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.900s 16 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.909s 17 Mario Aji INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.943s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.970s 19 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.977s 20 Luca Lunetta ITA Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro) +0.992s 21 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.028s 22 Tony Arbolino ITA REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.190s 23 Deniz Oncu TUR ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.214s 24 Alberto Ferrandez SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.217s 25 Sergio Garcia SPA ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.230s 26 Aron Canet SPA ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro) +1.289s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.633s 28 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex) +1.638s 29 Xabi Zurutuza SPA KLINT Racing Team (Forward) +1.866s

Official Aragon Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 50.327s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s

All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s

New all time lap record: Ivan Ortola (Practice, 2026) 1’ 49.791s



Free Practice 1

After several changes at the top, it was Ortola who was also ahead at the end of the opening session, taking over from Lopez. Guevara was the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex duo to complete the top three.

Dynavolt duo Agius and Gonzalez completed the early top five.

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Piqueras returned to be top rookie in sixth, but heading towards a second off his timesheet topping team-mate.

Silverstone winner Salac was down in 19th after the fist session on track.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto2 FP1 times: