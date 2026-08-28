2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round thirteen, the Aragon Grand Prix where Ivan Ortola finished fastest, with a lap record.

Ivan Ortola was fastest in Aragon Practice, with a new lap record.
Ivan Ortola was fastest in Aragon Practice, with a new lap record.
© Gold and Goose

The lap record was broken in Practice in Moto2 at the MotorLand circuit as the intermediate class returned after their break from track action, with Ivan Ortola leading the way to Q2 ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.

After dropping to sixth, the QJMotor rider returned to track after a spell in the pits, to set a new record lap of 1’ 42.791s aboard his Kalex to go straight to Q2 with the top time.

Moments earlier, the record had already been broken by Daniel Holgado, who finished second quickest for Aspar, just 0.058s separating the two riders as they dipped under the old benchmark.

Senna Agius was first out for a final run and that had seen the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider top of the standings before the Spanish duo. The Australian improved further in time, but not position, finishing Practice third.

Alonso Lopez was the early session leader on his way to fourth for Italjet Gresini.

It took two attempts for Celestino Vietti to guarantee a direct Q2 placement. The SpeedRS rider had dropped to 16th heading into the final five minutes, with a first push lap taking the Italian back to 14th - the at risk spot.

Vietti was down in 18th at the chequered flag, making up huge time in the final sector and go fifth, and become the top Boscoscuro in Practice.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was sixth on the second Dynavolt bike, but like Vietti ahead, just over half a second from the new record best of Aragon.

David Munoz was seventh for Italtrans, another rider finding time in the final sector of track, to lift himself from 22nd, with Alex Escrig leaving it even later to gain a Q2 place, moving from 21st to eighth for Forward right at the end of the session, a huge improvement on his 25th in FP1 where he was two seconds off the lead pace.

Collin Veijer was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha title challenger Izan Guevara completing the top 10.

Ayumu Sasaki was 11th quickest for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing and  Barry Baltus 12th for Fantic Racing.

Angel Piqueras was the top rookie in 13th for QJMotor, just ahead of fellow class newcomer Taiyo Furusato in the final Q2 slot in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, a huge turnaround for the Japanese rider, who had been last in FP1.

Escrig’s last run demoted Silverstone winner Filip Salac to 15th and a Q1 appearance for American Racing.

David Alonso will also feature in the first qualifying session - his last lap was predicted to lift the Aspar rider from 19th to 12th but lost time in the final sector to finish Friday 18th.

The 2025 Aragon race winner is also Q1 bound, with Deniz Oncu only managing a lap quick enough for 23rd as the woes at Marc VDS continue - team-mate Aron Canet was further back, in 26th .

There is an extra wildcard in Moto2 for the Aragon round, with Marcos Ramirez (27th) making a return to the intermediate class, with Klint Forward Racing.


Moto2 Practice times:

2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI  (Kalex)1' 49.791s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.058s
3Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.182s
4Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.436s
5Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.505s
6Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.513s
7Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.539s
8Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+0.586s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.620s
10Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.702s
11Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+0.746s
12Barry BaltusBELREDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.761s
13Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI  (Kalex)+0.764s
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.866s
15Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.900s
16Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.909s
17Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.943s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.970s
19David Alonso COLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.977s
20Luca LunettaITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+0.992s
21Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.028s
22Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.190s
23Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.214s
24Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.217s
25Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.230s
26Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.289s
27Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.633s
28Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.638s
29Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.866s

Official Aragon Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 50.327s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s
All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s
New all time lap record: Ivan Ortola (Practice, 2026) 1’ 49.791s


Free Practice 1

After several changes at the top, it was Ortola who was also ahead at the end of the opening session,  taking over from Lopez. Guevara was the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex duo to complete the top three.

Dynavolt duo Agius and Gonzalez completed the early top five.

Piqueras returned to be top rookie in sixth, but heading towards a second off his timesheet topping team-mate.

Silverstone winner Salac was down in 19th after the fist session on track.
FP1 times can be found below.

 

Moto2 FP1 times:

2026 Aragon Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI  (Kalex)1' 50.265s
2Alonso LopezSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.213s
3Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.353s
4Senna AgiusAUSLIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.689s
5Manuel GonzalezSPALIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.777s
6Angel PiquerasSPAQJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI  (Kalex)+0.821s
7Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.943s
8Barry BaltusBELREDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)+0.946s
9David Alonso COLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.045s
10Tony ArbolinoITAREDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)+1.064s
11Celestino ViettiITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.179s
12Deniz OncuTURELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+1.224s
13Luca LunettaITAFolladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)+1.275s
14Daniel MunozSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.310s
15Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.444s
16Alberto FerrandezSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.491s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.627s
18Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.650s
19Filip SalacCZEOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.771s
20Zonta van den GoorberghNEDMomoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)+1.782s
21Xabi ZurutuzaSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.797s
22Marcos RamirezSPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+1.813s
23Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.951s
24Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.953s
25Alex Escrig SPAKLINT Racing Team (Forward)+2.054s
26Sergio GarciaSPAITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+2.100s
27Mario AjiINAIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.114s
28Aron CanetSPAELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)+2.290s
29Taiyo FurusatoJPNIdemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.117s

Tags:

2026
MotorLand Aragon, Circuito de Alcañiz, Aragon, Spain
Moto2

Latest News

MotoGP News
VR46-linked MotoGP candidate commits to Moto2 for 2027
26/08/26
Celestino Vietti joins CFMOTO Aspar for 2027 Moto2 season.
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner keeps door open for Tech3 Moto2 comeback: “Not counting it out”
21/08/26
Guenther Steiner.
MotoGP News
Honda close to MotoGP rider development deal with leading Moto2 team?
18/08/26
Honda RC213V, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I hear the rumours too!” - Intact waits on Senna Agius, Manuel Gonzalez MotoGP decisions
17/08/26
Manuel Gonzalez, Jurgen Lingg, Senna Agius, 2025, Spanish Moto2.
MotoGP News
Intact GP: Senna Agius left with “no chance” in Silverstone Moto2 race
13/08/26
Senna Agius, Silverstone Moto2.

More News

Moto2 News
Manu Gonzalez explains Silverstone Moto2 celebration gaffe that cost him win
11/08/26
Manu Gonzalez, 2026 Moto2 British Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Triumph to introduce "brand new" Moto2 engine for 2027
06/08/26
Triumph Moto2 engine.
Moto2 News
Marc Marquez protege earns Moto2 ride for 2027 season
16/07/26
Max Quiles, 2026 Moto3 season
Moto2 News
Moto2 team critical of rival penalty after 'unacceptable line was crossed' in COTA crash
24/04/26
Alberto Fernandez, US Moto2 Grand Prix.
Moto2 News
Moto2 rider handed strong penalty after COTA pile-up left rival with broken leg
23/04/26
Angel Piqueras, Moto2 Race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 29 March 2026