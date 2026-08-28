2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results
Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto2 ahead of round thirteen, the Aragon Grand Prix where Ivan Ortola finished fastest, with a lap record.
The lap record was broken in Practice in Moto2 at the MotorLand circuit as the intermediate class returned after their break from track action, with Ivan Ortola leading the way to Q2 ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix.
After dropping to sixth, the QJMotor rider returned to track after a spell in the pits, to set a new record lap of 1’ 42.791s aboard his Kalex to go straight to Q2 with the top time.
Moments earlier, the record had already been broken by Daniel Holgado, who finished second quickest for Aspar, just 0.058s separating the two riders as they dipped under the old benchmark.
Senna Agius was first out for a final run and that had seen the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider top of the standings before the Spanish duo. The Australian improved further in time, but not position, finishing Practice third.
Alonso Lopez was the early session leader on his way to fourth for Italjet Gresini.
It took two attempts for Celestino Vietti to guarantee a direct Q2 placement. The SpeedRS rider had dropped to 16th heading into the final five minutes, with a first push lap taking the Italian back to 14th - the at risk spot.
Vietti was down in 18th at the chequered flag, making up huge time in the final sector and go fifth, and become the top Boscoscuro in Practice.
Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was sixth on the second Dynavolt bike, but like Vietti ahead, just over half a second from the new record best of Aragon.
David Munoz was seventh for Italtrans, another rider finding time in the final sector of track, to lift himself from 22nd, with Alex Escrig leaving it even later to gain a Q2 place, moving from 21st to eighth for Forward right at the end of the session, a huge improvement on his 25th in FP1 where he was two seconds off the lead pace.
Collin Veijer was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha title challenger Izan Guevara completing the top 10.
Ayumu Sasaki was 11th quickest for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing and Barry Baltus 12th for Fantic Racing.
Angel Piqueras was the top rookie in 13th for QJMotor, just ahead of fellow class newcomer Taiyo Furusato in the final Q2 slot in 14th for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, a huge turnaround for the Japanese rider, who had been last in FP1.
Escrig’s last run demoted Silverstone winner Filip Salac to 15th and a Q1 appearance for American Racing.
David Alonso will also feature in the first qualifying session - his last lap was predicted to lift the Aspar rider from 19th to 12th but lost time in the final sector to finish Friday 18th.
The 2025 Aragon race winner is also Q1 bound, with Deniz Oncu only managing a lap quick enough for 23rd as the woes at Marc VDS continue - team-mate Aron Canet was further back, in 26th .
There is an extra wildcard in Moto2 for the Aragon round, with Marcos Ramirez (27th) making a return to the intermediate class, with Klint Forward Racing.
Moto2 Practice times:
|2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI (Kalex)
|1' 49.791s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.058s
|3
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.182s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.436s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.505s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.513s
|7
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.539s
|8
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+0.586s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.620s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.702s
|11
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.746s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.761s
|13
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.764s
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.866s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.900s
|16
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.909s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.943s
|18
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.970s
|19
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.977s
|20
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+0.992s
|21
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.028s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.190s
|23
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.214s
|24
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.217s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.230s
|26
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.289s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.633s
|28
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.638s
|29
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.866s
Official Aragon Moto2 Records:
Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 50.327s
Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s
All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s
New all time lap record: Ivan Ortola (Practice, 2026) 1’ 49.791s
Free Practice 1
After several changes at the top, it was Ortola who was also ahead at the end of the opening session, taking over from Lopez. Guevara was the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex duo to complete the top three.
Dynavolt duo Agius and Gonzalez completed the early top five.
Piqueras returned to be top rookie in sixth, but heading towards a second off his timesheet topping team-mate.
Silverstone winner Salac was down in 19th after the fist session on track.
FP1 times can be found below.
Moto2 FP1 times:
2026 Aragon Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI (Kalex)
|1' 50.265s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.213s
|3
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.353s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.689s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.777s
|6
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - Reverte -MSI (Kalex)
|+0.821s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.943s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|REDs Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.946s
|9
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.045s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|REDS Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.064s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.179s
|12
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.224s
|13
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Folladore SpeedRS Team (Boscoscuro)
|+1.275s
|14
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.310s
|15
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.444s
|16
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.491s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.627s
|18
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.650s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.771s
|20
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.782s
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.797s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+1.813s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.951s
|24
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.953s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Racing Team (Forward)
|+2.054s
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|ITALJET Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+2.100s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.114s
|28
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (Boscoscuro)
|+2.290s
|29
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.117s