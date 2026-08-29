2026 Aragon Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at the MotorLand circuit for the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix saw Alonso Lopez back on pole for the first time in three years with a new record lap on home soil.

The Italjet Gresini rider had dropped to eighth, and was frustrated behind slower riders on track, with both Barry Baltus and Daniel Munoz riding slowly in front of Lopez on his previous charge.

A final clean run on his Kalex bike saw the Spaniard post a 1’ 49.405s for his first pole position since the 2023 Moto2 Dutch GP, becoming the tenth different polesitter this season, with a new record lap.

On pole at the last round in Silverstone, Izan Guevara had been leading the way with his best effort, set early on just his second lap. The best of the Boscoscuro riders for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, Guevara claimed a fourth consecutive front row start with a lap just 0.179s slower.

The front row in Aragon is completed by Daniel Holgado. FP2 in the morning saw a huge crash for the Aspar rider, with his bike reaching the tyre wall, and no time to return to track to check the machinery ahead of qualifying.

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Holgado had dropped as the session went on, with yellow flags canceling and preventing fast times in the latter stages. The number 96 timed his final run well. Away solo, he first moved from 11th to ninth, with his last lap securing third.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was also on a last lap charge, picking up a position as the chequered flag waved for fourth on the grid for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Those two performances pushed back the second Aspar of David Alonso, who had already completed a huge comeback, coming up through Q1 on his way to fifth on the grid.

Collin Veijer was sixth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just faster than Fantic’s Baltus, who was seventh in a close session.

Angel Piqueras was by far the best rookie performer, the only one of the newcomers for the year to feature in Q2 after securing a direct place, the Spaniard was also the top rider for his QJMotor team, in eighth.

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Alex Escrig once again pushed hard to get the best out of his Klint Forward Racing bike in ninth, with Filip Salac, who won the last race at Silverstone completing his own turnaround - moving through Q1 for a top 10 start on Sunday.

Ivan Ortola had finished Friday fastest, with what was then a new lap record, before being lowered again by Manuel Gonzalez in FP2 - he became one of many caught out by the late crash for Ayumu Sasaki, with his lap cancelled and just catching the chequered flag to deny a last run, leaving Ortola down in 15th.

There was a second crash at the start of the session, for Taiyo Furusato, who was unseated at turn seven.

Read Also 2026 Aragon Moto2 - Practice Results

Official Aragon Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 50.327s

Best Pole: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s

All time lap record: Diogo Moreira (2025) 1’ 49.940s

New all time lap record: Alonso Lopez (Q2, 2026) 1’ 49.405s



Q1 - Joe Roberts finishes first session on top, no way out for Deniz Oncu

Alonso took early control of the first qualifying session to ensure his safe passage to Q2, with Deniz Oncu sat second for much of the session.

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That was not to last, with a late flurry of laps coming in seeing all change in the top four.

Joe Roberts (12th in Q2) had been shuffled out and down to fifth, fighting back to finish with the top time in Q1.

His team-mate Salac was a close second - just 0.002s slower on the other American Racing bike after he too had found himself fifth.

Alonso’s lap held onto fourth, with Adrian Huertas also moving ahead for Italtrans.

2025 race winner Oncu missed out in the late rush, with a late fall for Alberto Ferrandez bringing out yellow flags halting progress, with the Turkish rider finding himself in fifth and just missing out - for 19th on the grid, ahead of Marc VDS team-mate Aron Canet who starts 23rd as the outfit continues to struggle since the switch to Boscoscuro.

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There is an extra Klint Forward Racing bike in Aragon, with Marcos Ramirez returning to Moto2 as a wildcard entry with the team. Ramirez placed 10th in Q2, for a 24th placed race start.

Tony Arbolino had a bike issue, which left him in the pits for much of the session.



Full qualifying results can be found below.

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Moto2 Qualifying Results: