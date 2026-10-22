Ducati star says Phillip Island ‘the track MotoGP shouldn’t have touched’

Fabio Di Giannantonio believes Phillip Island should have been untouchable on MotoGP calendar

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian GP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian GP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio says “I cry every day” knowing this weekend’s MotoGP Australian Grand Prix will be the last at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island has been MotoGP’s Australian home for more than 30 years, but enters its last race as a grand prix host for the foreseeable future.

MotoGP controversially announced earlier this year that the Australian Grand Prix would be moving to a street track in Adelaide from 2027.

But Phillip Island’s fast and flowing layout, as well as its stunning backdrop, have made it a firm favourite among riders.

Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint,2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, Sprint,2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

‘It’s heartbreaking they took it away from us’

Phillip Island holds special memories for Di Giannantonio, who scored a maiden MotoGP podium at the track in 2023 in a result that would help save his career.

“I cry every day,” he told reporters at Phillip Island on Thursday.

“It’s the most beautiful track in the world, and the fact that they took it away was heartbreaking.

“I hope they’re making all these considerations to improve the sport, even though, for me, this was the track they shouldn’t have touched.

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“I read something Stoner said: he said this is a bit like our Monte Carlo.

“In my opinion, this is our iconic track, and it’s a shame. So, I want to enjoy every inch of the track, because we know this will be, and could be, the last time.

“It looks like the weather on Sunday could create problems, and we might have to revise the schedule.

“Here at Phillip Island, you never know, and the weather is crazy.”

Progress and history can coexist

Di Giannantonio’s sentiments are not solitary. Most riders have spoken fondly of Phillip Island already.

But, equally, the move to Adelaide and to a ‘city track’ was also widely welcomed by the riders.

Progress in growing MotoGP has to be made, and purpose-built ‘street’ tracks near major population hubs can only be a good thing.

But that shouldn’t come at the expense of important bits of MotoGP’s history. Phillip Island should be on a list, alongside the likes of Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello, of untouchable races that must always be on the calendar.

Positioned as must-visit destinations, the fans will come. Jerez and Le Mans are recent proof of that. Phillip Island has struggled with attendance figures because of its location.

The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).
The latest Adelaide MotoGP layout (Government of South Australia).

There is, however, an argument to be made that some things are worth taking a hit on to preserve significant tracks. Equally, more could be done by the championship to help make Phillip Island more accessible to fans.

The added sadness of losing Phillip Island is that it was largely a political thing. The South Australian Government wanted MotoGP and could offer the series and Liberty Media what it was looking for.

But the opposition to that circuit could throw a spanner in the works, making Phillip Island’s loss even more galling.

Then there is the more concerning factor. If Adelaide does go ahead and is a success, it will serve as Liberty’s new template for growing MotoGP.

As has been seen already in Formula 1, that then likely means more classic tracks will become expendable for the greater good.

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Fabio di Giannantonio
Ducati star says Phillip Island ‘the track MotoGP shouldn’t have touched’
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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