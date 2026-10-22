Alex Marquez calls for radical MotoGP sprint format change

Alex Marquez wants the number of sprint races drastically reduced

Alex Marquez wants fewer sprint races in MotoGP
Alex Marquez wants fewer sprint races in MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini MotoGP rider says the number of sprint races per season should be halved, if not reduced by more, to “take care of the young riders” amid a more demanding schedule.

MotoGP brought sprint races into its race weekend format in 2023, building on something Formula 1 did a few years earlier.

But MotoGP went in a different direction by adding sprints to every race weekend, with the number of races per season now standing at a combined 44.

And race weekends are due to be even more demanding in 2027, as it moves to a new format to include sprint qualifying sessions for the first time.

Alex Marquez about to clip Pedro Acosta, also bringing down Fabio di Giannantonio. 2026 Japanese MotoGP Sprint.
Alex Marquez about to clip Pedro Acosta, also bringing down Fabio di Giannantonio. 2026…
© Gold and Goose

“They’re asking too much of the riders now”

News of the new format was widely criticised by the riders at the Indonesian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Alex Marquez has reiterated his concerns about the demands being placed on riders, while noting that younger stars have it worse.

To combat this, he believes sprint races should be halved in number, if not by even more.

“I think they’re asking a bit too much of the riders, and I’m talking about the effort on the track,” the Gresini rider told GPOne.

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“There are so many risks; we’re getting faster and faster, and the number of laps we have to ride at the limit keeps increasing.

“With the new format, they’re aiming for more spectacle, but more spectacle also means more risks.

“I think the introduction of the sprint races has led to an increase in injuries.

“I’m 30 years old: For me, retiring a year earlier or later doesn’t make much difference.

“But they need to take care of the young riders, like [Pedro] Acosta, [Fermin] Aldeguer, and all the others.

“They’re in their twenties, and with this many races, it’ll be tough for them.

“They need to focus on creating heroes, but long-term heroes - not just short-term ones.”

“They should at least at least cut them [the sprints] in half. The ideal would be to have six or seven.”

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Alex Marquez
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Alex Marquez calls for radical MotoGP sprint format change
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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