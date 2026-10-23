Marc Marquez tops opening Phillip Island MotoGP practice, Jack Miller crashes after P1

Marc Marquez fired an early warning shot to his Aprilia title rivals by leading opening practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Ducati's reigning champion, wearing a special blue 'sea' helmet for the final Phillip Island event, posted the session's only 1m 27s lap on medium tyres that had done 19 laps.

Marc Marquez finished just 0.048s ahead of defending Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez. However, the Trackhouse Aprilia rider was forced to switch to fresh rubber after an early accident.

Fernandez had his injured hand checked by MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte before returning to action, then went on to lead the session twice. First losing the top spot to home hero Jack Miller and then, finally, Marquez.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Miller had delighted the Australian fans by briefly taking P1 after fitting new tyres to his Pramac Yamaha, only to suffer a high-speed crash at Turn 1 moments later.

Fortunately, Miller walked away unharmed and remained third fastest.

Last year's Sprint winner Marco Bezzecchi was quickest for much of the session before slipping to fourth, ahead of Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez and KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Title leader Jorge Martin, who starts the weekend just two points ahead of Marquez, was seventh but within half a second of the Ducati rider after his first laps on an RS-GP at Phillip Island.

None of the riders tried the favoured hard front tyre during the morning session,which is likely to see lap times tumble during time attacks in the afternoon.

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With rain forecast for Saturday and especially Sunday, teams also have less reason than usual to conserve their preferred slick tyres for the races.

Gresini replacement Iker Lecuona was the first faller of the weekend, while KTM's Brad Binder suffered a spectacular engine failure on the main straight.

HRC's lone rider Luca Marini, struggling with sickness, completed just two laps.

Friday afternoon's hour-long Practice session, which will decide the ten riders gaining direct access to Qualifying 2, begins at 3pm local time (5am UK).