Maverick Vinales’ “worry” about Japan MotoGP return was not injury-related

Maverick Vinales gave an encouraging assessment of his MotoGP return at the Japanese Grand Prix, though he insists his biggest concern was nothing to do with his injury.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner staged his return to racing last weekend at Motegi, having been absent since July due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

The Tech3 KTM rider qualified 19th and came through to finish 33.995s from the lead in 14th to grab his first points since June’s Dutch Grand Prix.

“I’m not riding perfectly”

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Speaking to reporters after the race, Maverick Vinales says his biggest concern was not his shoulder, but rather his forearms after so long off the bike.

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Motegi’s stop-and-go layout is punishing on the brakes, but Vinales feels he can now face the coming races in a much improved physical shape.

“I expected to struggle much more because this track is huge,” he began.

“Not only for… I was not worried about the shoulder because I know I can manage, but I was more worried about the arms, as I suffer a lot during the race, especially the forearm.

“Here, it gets really tired with the heavy brakings, so yeah, it was a good training, I think.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“And as well, I found some good speed in the middle of the race and at the end, even though I could not push at the maximum.

“So yeah, we are on a good way. Still, I need to understand the bike; I’m not riding perfectly, so I need to keep improving.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix, Vinales says he doesn’t struggle now with direction changes, so is expecting an “easier” time.

“I mean Mandalika should be a bit easier because you don't have heavy brakings,” he added.

“It's true that you have changes of direction, but with changes of direction I have no problems now, like in the past.

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“So for me, my feeling is that the shoulder is healed.

“It just needs more load every time, and keep building up strength in many areas.

“I have strength, but in some areas I need to go on the bike, because this I cannot really do in the gym, it's so hard.”