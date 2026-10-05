Toprak Razgatlioglu details “strange” Yamaha issue in Japan MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues to struggle with braking performance on the Yamaha

Razgatlioglu continues to battle braking troubles on the Yamaha
Razgatlioglu continues to battle braking troubles on the Yamaha
© Gold and Goose

Pramac Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu says he was “fighting on the bike” to get it stopped during the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, branding this “very strange”.

The three-time World Superbike champion has struggled to adapt his braking style to the MotoGP Michelin tyres this year on the M1.

At the stop-and-go Motegi track last weekend, Razgatlioglu qualified last on the grid and was 17th in the grand prix as Fabio Quartararo got the Yamaha into 12th.

Speaking after the race, Razgatlioglu says the rear tyre was pushing the front under braking, which made it hard to be consistent from lap to lap.

Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alex Rins, 2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

He also saw on data that other Yamaha riders were able to brake later than he was, but stop better.

“In the race, you know, I have again the same problem,” he told reporters on Sunday in Japan.

“This tyre also, you know, is pushing a lot on the brake. But after six laps later, I take my rhythm, and also I do the pace much better, especially after six laps I see the 1m44s.

“But not enough for the result, because I'm also riding the limit.

“OK, after [a few] laps I ride better, but still I have the same problem. Because the rear is pushing a lot, the bike not stopping in the end.

“Still, I'm not riding more confidently. I'm riding always [on] the limit, I'm not stopping easily, because I'm looking the braking area, the braking point.

“When I'm trying to stop the bike, the bike is not stopping.

“This one is very strange, because when you're looking at the other riders, they make a little bit late brake, but their stop is more easy.

“I’m fighting on the bike. And this one is very difficult to keep every lap the same pace.”

The Pramac rider added that a rider like Quartararo can make the difference on the brakes on the Yamaha because of his experience.

Razgatlioglu says he needs to use the rear brake more
Razgatlioglu says he needs to use the rear brake more
© Gold and Goose

However, he also acknowledged that he needs to learn to use the rear brake to stop as well.

“Fabio riding is much better, because he knows the way how to stop the bike,” he added.

“And also they are more experienced, you know.

“Many years they are riding Yamaha bike and they know how to stop the bike.

“I lose a lot, the front tyre locking a lot on the brake.

“And also I'm not easy to use the rear tyre for the stop.

“Also, I need to learn how to use the rear tyre for the stop.

“But still, you know, it's not easy. Especially in the race; OK, I ride a little bit better, but this is not the reality for me.

“If I feel it's better, if I stop the bike in the right area I think I will do much better lap time.”

Tags:

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Toprak Razgatlioglu details “strange” Yamaha issue in Japan MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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