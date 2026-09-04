New WorldSBK crew chief for Andrea Locatelli: “We needed a bit of a reset”

Yamaha has changed Andrea Locatelli’s WorldSBK crew chief for round nine of 2026 after a disappointing first part of the season.

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 French WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 French WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Locatelli has a new crew chief at the factory Yamaha team from this weekend at Magny-Cours, which Yamaha boss Niccolo Canepa hopes will help him to recover some confidence.

Locatelli became a WorldSBK race winner for the first time in 2025, taking victory in Race 2 at Assen, but in 2026 has not yet visited the podium and has a best result of only sixth this year, that coming back at Assen in Race 1 of the Dutch Round.

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

The Italian has changed crew chief for this season; after two years with Tom O’Kane (who moved to other side of the garage to work with Xavi Vierge) he’d taken on Giulio Nava who moved over from the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team where he was Alvaro Bautista’s crew chief.

But the poor results so far this year has prompted a change to be made, and Locatelli now has Emanuele Martielli in his corner at Yamaha.

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Yamaha Motor Europe road racing sporting manager Niccolo Canepa spoke to the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP1 at Magny-Cours about the change, saying Nava had taken on a broader role in Yamaha’s WorldSBK project while the hope was for the change of crew chief in Locatelli’s side of the garage to bring back some lost confidence.

“We cannot hide it: the performance this year has been lower than the expectations for Loka [Andrea Locatelli], so we needed a bit of a reset to try to help him to regain the confidence,” said Canepa.

“I think to reshuffle a bit the people inside the garage could be a positive thing. 

“Giulio [Nava] is actually helping us with all four bikes as a performance analyst. I think with his experience and this general overview of the bike he can be really helpful for us to support all four bikes. 

“I’m confident that this is the right move to help Loka to regain the confidence and to support better Yamaha.”

Tags:

Andrea Locatelli
Pata Maxus Yamaha
New WorldSBK crew chief for Andrea Locatelli: “We needed a bit of a reset”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Donington WorldSBK an “important race” for Andrea Locatelli after Suzuka podium
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Yamaha “still a long way” from front of WorldSBK despite Misano test steps
Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.
World Superbikes News
Tommy Bridewell celebrates major breakthrough at Czech WorldSBK
Tommy Bridewell, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes News
Miguel Oliveira out of Hungarian WorldSBK after Superpole Race crash
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Andrea Locatelli's WorldSBK improvement helps team-mate beat him
Andrea Locatelli leads Xavi Vierge at 2026 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Yamaha WorldSBK rider hoping to revive past form after rough 2026 start
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega bemoans “not the best” feeling despite topping French WorldSBK practice
5m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Quite different”: Iker Lecuona brings MotoGP setup back to WorldSBK
29m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon “a step better” at French WorldSBK but “a lot of work to do”
1h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“The problem is the budget” for Ducati WorldSBK team amid MotoGP rider links
2h ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 UK WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
New WorldSBK crew chief for Andrea Locatelli: “We needed a bit of a reset”
3h ago
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 French WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Xavi Vierge “will stay” in WorldSBK next year but “nothing is closed yet”
8h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Miguel Oliveira hoping to tap into “unreached potential” with new BMW WorldSBK deal
10h ago
Miguel Oliveira speaks to the media at 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“I decided”: WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega promises 2027 announcement “very soon”
03/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista “working” on 2027 WorldSBK deal but nothing “clear” yet
03/09/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
End of the road? MotoGP winner's future uncertain as major WorldSBK news confirmed
03/09/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.