2026 French WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Bulega continues Magny-Cours sweep

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the final session before Sunday's two races.

Nicolo Bulega set the fastest time in Warm Up at Magny-Cours as the top-four lapped in the 1m35s, with Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella finishing ahead of Alex Lowes in fifth on a 1m36.053s.

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Alberto Surra completed the top-six, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Remy Gardner, and Garrett Gerloff in the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | WUP | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.506 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.660 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.739 4 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.863 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.053 6 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.158 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.297 8 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:36.322 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:36.848 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:36.857 11 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:36.928 12 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:37.008 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.048 14 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:37.284 15 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:37.449 16 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.485 17 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:37.520 18 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:37.663 19 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.748 20 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:37.897

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