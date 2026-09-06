2026 French WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Bulega continues Magny-Cours sweep
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the final session before Sunday's two races.
Nicolo Bulega set the fastest time in Warm Up at Magny-Cours as the top-four lapped in the 1m35s, with Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella finishing ahead of Alex Lowes in fifth on a 1m36.053s.
Alberto Surra completed the top-six, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Remy Gardner, and Garrett Gerloff in the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Magny-Cours are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | WUP | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.506
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.660
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.739
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.863
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.053
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.158
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.297
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:36.322
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.848
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.857
|11
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.928
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.008
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.048
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.284
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.449
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.485
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.520
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.663
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.748
|20
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.897
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