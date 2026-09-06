2026 French WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Bulega continues Magny-Cours sweep

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours, the final session before Sunday's two races.

Nicolo Bulega set the fastest time in Warm Up at Magny-Cours as the top-four lapped in the 1m35s, with Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella finishing ahead of Alex Lowes in fifth on a 1m36.053s.

Alberto Surra completed the top-six, ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Axel Bassani, Remy Gardner, and Garrett Gerloff in the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | WUP | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.506
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.660
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.739
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.863
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.053
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.158
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.297
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:36.322
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.848
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.857
11Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.928
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.008
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.048
14Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.284
15Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.449
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.485
17Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.520
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.663
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:37.748
20Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.897

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World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Bulega continues Magny-Cours sweep
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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