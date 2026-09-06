2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins after Lecuona close call

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega took another commanding victory at the French WorldSBK, winning the Superpole Race by two seconds from Iker Lecuona.

The two had a close call midway through the race when Lecuona out-braked himself at turn five and had to go to the inside to avoid hitting his team-mate. Bulega just about avoided him and took the inside line at turn six, while Lecuona ran off and cut turn seven.

He rejoined in third behind Sam Lowes, but quickly regained second spot.

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Lowes stayed third until the final lap when he crashed at turn three, promoting Yari Montella to the podium.

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Alberto Surra took fourth, matching his best result in WorldSBK, ahead of Alex Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Xavi Vierge, and Remy Gardner who took the final point in ninth. Gardner passed Vierge for eighth on the final lap, but Vierge went off track as a result and Gardner was penalised one position after the flag.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours are below.