2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins after Lecuona close call

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

Nicolo Bulega took another commanding victory at the French WorldSBK, winning the Superpole Race by two seconds from Iker Lecuona

The two had a close call midway through the race when Lecuona out-braked himself at turn five and had to go to the inside to avoid hitting his team-mate. Bulega just about avoided him and took the inside line at turn six, while Lecuona ran off and cut turn seven. 

He rejoined in third behind Sam Lowes, but quickly regained second spot.

Lowes stayed third until the final lap when he crashed at turn three, promoting Yari Montella to the podium.

Alberto Surra took fourth, matching his best result in WorldSBK, ahead of Alex Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Xavi Vierge, and Remy Gardner who took the final point in ninth. Gardner passed Vierge for eighth on the final lap, but Vierge went off track as a result and Gardner was penalised one position after the flag.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.073
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.400
4Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.773
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9987.325
6Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10.269
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.775
8Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R114.891
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R114.518
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R114.920
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99815.344
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16.000
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR16.133
14Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R16.557
15Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.530
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR19.210
17Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R20.093
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R125.192
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFMattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

Tags:

World Superbikes
2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins after Lecuona close call
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

WSBK News
“Not my intention”: Iker Lecuona reacts to Nicolo Bulega French WorldSBK near miss
27m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins
2h ago
Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not easy to race with our bike”: Alex Lowes ‘frustrated’ in WorldSBK Ducati battle
16h ago
Alex Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona bemoans “bad luck” after another Nicolo Bulega defeat at French WorldSBK
17h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega dominant at “90 per cent” in French WorldSBK
17h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Past WorldSBK venue reportedly set to return in 2027
18h ago
Noriyuki Haga, 2010 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona “cannot be happy” as Nicolo Bulega cruises to French WorldSBK pole
05/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega bemoans “not the best” feeling despite topping French WorldSBK practice
04/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Quite different”: Iker Lecuona brings MotoGP setup back to WorldSBK
04/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon “a step better” at French WorldSBK but “a lot of work to do”
04/09/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.