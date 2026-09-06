2026 French WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins after Lecuona close call
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.
Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 French WorldSBK at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.
Nicolo Bulega took another commanding victory at the French WorldSBK, winning the Superpole Race by two seconds from Iker Lecuona.
The two had a close call midway through the race when Lecuona out-braked himself at turn five and had to go to the inside to avoid hitting his team-mate. Bulega just about avoided him and took the inside line at turn six, while Lecuona ran off and cut turn seven.
He rejoined in third behind Sam Lowes, but quickly regained second spot.
Lowes stayed third until the final lap when he crashed at turn three, promoting Yari Montella to the podium.
Alberto Surra took fourth, matching his best result in WorldSBK, ahead of Alex Lowes, Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Xavi Vierge, and Remy Gardner who took the final point in ninth. Gardner passed Vierge for eighth on the final lap, but Vierge went off track as a result and Gardner was penalised one position after the flag.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.073
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.400
|4
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.773
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|7.325
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.269
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.775
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.891
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.518
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.920
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|15.344
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16.000
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16.133
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|16.557
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.530
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|19.210
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20.093
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.192
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF