2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega signs off with Bayliss-equalling win

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

There were special liveries aplenty in the final WorldSBK race of the season, but little special about the results by the standards of 2026 - an Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1-2, Nicolo Bulega leading home Iker Lecuona, both dressed in heritage silver liveries in homage to Ducati's 1972 Imola 200 victory.

Bulega's win did have some statistical importance as the Italian equalled Troy Bayliss on 52 WorldSBK wins.

Alvaro Bautista ran third for the vast majority of the race after a strong start, but he lost what would've been a fairytale podium in possibly his final WorldSBK race to Sam Lowes on the final lap, the British rider simply having more rear grip at the end of the race.

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Yari Montella completed the top-five ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani (both Bimotas running in one-off black-and-gold liveries), Alberto Surra, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Jerez are below.