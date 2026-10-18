2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega signs off with Bayliss-equalling win

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the final race of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, Race 2. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, Race 2. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold and Goose

Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

There were special liveries aplenty in the final WorldSBK race of the season, but little special about the results by the standards of 2026 - an Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1-2, Nicolo Bulega leading home Iker Lecuona, both dressed in heritage silver liveries in homage to Ducati's 1972 Imola 200 victory. 

Bulega's win did have some statistical importance as the Italian equalled Troy Bayliss on 52 WorldSBK wins.

Alvaro Bautista ran third for the vast majority of the race after a strong start, but he lost what would've been a fairytale podium in possibly his final WorldSBK race to Sam Lowes on the final lap, the British rider simply having more rear grip at the end of the race.

Yari Montella completed the top-five ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani (both Bimotas running in one-off black-and-gold liveries), Alberto Surra, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.696
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R13.349
4Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.928
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.192
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R18.120
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99822.596
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99825.957
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R27.142
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR28.002
11Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R29.051
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R130.093
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR32.739
14Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R35.099
15Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R36.006
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R137.624
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R138.753
18Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R40.667
19Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R140.845
20Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR47.825
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R151.601
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:17.039

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World Superbikes
2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega signs off with Bayliss-equalling win
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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