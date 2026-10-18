2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Bulega signs off with Bayliss-equalling win
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the final race of the 2026 season.
Results from Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
There were special liveries aplenty in the final WorldSBK race of the season, but little special about the results by the standards of 2026 - an Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1-2, Nicolo Bulega leading home Iker Lecuona, both dressed in heritage silver liveries in homage to Ducati's 1972 Imola 200 victory.
Bulega's win did have some statistical importance as the Italian equalled Troy Bayliss on 52 WorldSBK wins.
Alvaro Bautista ran third for the vast majority of the race after a strong start, but he lost what would've been a fairytale podium in possibly his final WorldSBK race to Sam Lowes on the final lap, the British rider simply having more rear grip at the end of the race.
Yari Montella completed the top-five ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani (both Bimotas running in one-off black-and-gold liveries), Alberto Surra, and Miguel Oliveira who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.696
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.349
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.928
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.192
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.120
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|22.596
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|25.957
|9
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27.142
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|28.002
|11
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|29.051
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30.093
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|32.739
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|35.099
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|36.006
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|37.624
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38.753
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|40.667
|19
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|40.845
|20
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|47.825
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|51.601
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:17.039