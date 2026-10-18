2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the final round of the season.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega took his 32nd win of the season in the final race of the year, moving his points tally to 726 and leaving him 163 points ahead of Iker Lecuona at the end.
Yari Montella completes the championship top-three ahead of Sam Lowes, whose strong Jerez round brought him ahead of Alex Lowes for fourth.
Full WorldSBK standings after the final race of the season are below.
|2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|726
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|563
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|318
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|268
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|259
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|236
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|222
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|198
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|167
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|165
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|142
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|121
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|113
|14
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|83
|15
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|63
|17
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|61
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46
|19
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|41
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|23
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|23
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|24
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|26
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|27
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|28
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
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