2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega took his 32nd win of the season in the final race of the year, moving his points tally to 726 and leaving him 163 points ahead of Iker Lecuona at the end.

Yari Montella completes the championship top-three ahead of Sam Lowes, whose strong Jerez round brought him ahead of Alex Lowes for fourth.

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Full WorldSBK standings after the final race of the season are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 726 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 563 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 318 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 268 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 259 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 236 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 222 8 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 198 9 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 167 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 165 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 142 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 121 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 113 14 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 83 15 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 63 17 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 61 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 46 19 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 41 20 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 23 22 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 23 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 7 24 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 25 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 26 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 3 27 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 28 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 29 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 30 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0

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