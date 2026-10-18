2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the final round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega took his 32nd win of the season in the final race of the year, moving his points tally to 726 and leaving him 163 points ahead of Iker Lecuona at the end.

Yari Montella completes the championship top-three ahead of Sam Lowes, whose strong Jerez round brought him ahead of Alex Lowes for fourth.

Full WorldSBK standings after the final race of the season are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 2
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R726
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R563
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R318
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R268
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998259
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R236
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998222
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R198
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R167
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR165
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR142
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1121
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1113
14Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R83
15Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R163
17Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR61
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R146
19Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R41
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R23
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
23Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
24Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
26Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
27Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
28Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
29Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 Jerez WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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