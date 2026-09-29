BMW vows to “give everything” to make WorldSBK “exciting again”

BMW has congratulated Nicolo Bulega and Ducati on their dominant WorldSBK title success, while pledging to make the championship “exciting again” next season.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, described Bulega as a “worthy champion” after the Italian wrapped up the crown with two rounds - six races - still remaining.

BMW and former rider Toprak Razgatlioglu beat Bulega and Ducati to the title in each of the previous two seasons.

That included a tense final-round showdown in 2025, when Razgatlioglu secured the crown by just 13 points after he and Bulega won all but one race between them over the season.

Nicolo Bulega, Miguel Oliveira. © Gold and Goose

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But with Razgatlioglu moving to MotoGP, Bulega has steamrolled this year’s competition.

The Italian arrived at Cremona having won 26 of the opening 27 races, with new Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona claiming the other.

Lecuona then swept all three races at Cremona, with Bulega finishing runner-up each time to secure his first WorldSBK title.

“Congratulations to Ducati and Nicolo Bulega on winning the title early,” Blusch said.

“He is a worthy champion and has had an incredible season.

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“We will give everything to make the championship exciting again next year.”

Bulega will follow Razgatlioglu into MotoGP next season, when BMW will run new signing Brad Binder alongside Miguel Oliveira for the start of the Michelin era.

Oliveira, who missed seven races due to injury, is currently twelfth in his rookie WorldSBK campaign.

Team-mate Danilo Petrucci, also injured for several rounds, is 14th.