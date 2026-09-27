Nicolo Bulega’s emotional first words after winning WorldSBK title

Nicolo Bulega was almost lost for words after winning the 2026 WorldSBK title at Cremona.

Bulega finished second in all three races at the Italian WorldSBK this weekend, making it his worst weekend from a results perspective.

But the Italian arrived at his home round knowing that finishing the races would realistically be enough to clinch the title, and that’s what he achieved.

Afterwards, Bulega spoke in parc ferme, or tried to. The 26-year-old found himself overcome by emotion.

Show X Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“I’m incredibly happy,” the usually stoic Nicolo Bulega told the world feed broadcast before beginning to well up when mentioning his team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to say thanks to my team because they gave me an incredible opportunity. Thanks to them.”

Bulega won the title with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team, the same squad that brought him to the WorldSBK paddock in 2022 to ride its new Panigale V2 Supersport bike after a disastrous Moto2 career.

2022 saw no victories, but in 2023 Bulega dominated the second tier of production bike racing and took the title. The factory Ducati team continued to believe in him, promoting him directly to the factory WorldSBK team for 2024, a move that has now resulted in the world title.

Bulega’s team-mate, Iker Lecuona, also had some praise for Bulega after the race.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 WorldSBK Champion celebration at Cremona. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Nicolo [Bulega] made a step in the Superpole Race, made a step now – I needed to push a lot at the beginning of the race,” he told the world feed broadcast in parc ferme.

“But honestly very happy, it’s a superb victory for me. It’s the first time pole, almost perfect weekend.

“So, really happy, thanks to the team.

“Congrats to Nicolo because he deserved it, he did really well during the year. Let’s see if in the next races we can fight together.”