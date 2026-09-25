Nicolo Bulega left “angry” by dual Italian WorldSBK practice crashes

Nicolo Bulega says he’s “angry” after crashing twice in practice at the Italian WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Two practice crashes for Nicolo Bulega at the Italian WorldSBK left the Ducati rider “angry” afterwards.

Bulega crashes have been incredibly rare in WorldSBK this season. In races, he’s not crashed once, and there have been only a couple in practice sessions through nine rounds.

So, two in a day was a standout for the Italian, who came to Cremona Circuit for round 10 with mathematical chances to win the title for the first time.

Bulega still has options to win the title on Saturday, of course, a result that would erase the memory of such a tough Friday, but it is the mistakes he made on day one that has Bulega occupied tonight.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Honestly, at the moment I’m just angry for this Friday,” said Nicolo Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Italy.

“So, now I’m just focused to have my good feeling back, and then I will think about the other things [title chances].”

Bulega explained that he didn’t feel good all day, but that he is sure he will be able to recover to his usual performance level on Saturday.

“Honestly, today the feeling was not the best,” he said. “I was not able to ride like I wanted, so we are working with the team. 

“Maybe we know why, so I’m confident that tomorrow I will be back at my performance.”

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

He added: “We have to work with the team because today I had something I didn’t like on the bike.

“But I think for tomorrow we know how to put the bike in a condition that I can push like I want.”

On Saturday, Bulega must out-score Iker Lecuona by 15 points to be crowned champion. Lecuona finished fastest in both practices on Friday and said afterwards that his feeling in FP2 was the best it’s ever been on the Panigale V4 R.

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Nicolo Bulega
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Nicolo Bulega left “angry” by dual Italian WorldSBK practice crashes
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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