Nicolo Bulega vows to maintain WorldSBK “approach” despite “big” MotoGP test crash

Nicolo Bulega has his second and best-so-far chance of clinching the 2026 WorldSBK crown this weekend in Cremona, a circumstance that he intends to not push him into changing his “approach” to the race weekend itself.

Bulega’s approach so far this season has been almost perfectly successful, having taken pole position at every race as well as victories in 26 of 27 races so far.

His current points lead of 146 points means the title is most likely to be won on Sunday at the Italian WorldSBK.

Iker Lecuona is the only rider still in mathematical contention with Bulega and must out-score thee championship leader by 23 points across this weekend’s three races in order to force the title race to continue to Estoril in a couple of weeks. This compares to Magny-Cours two weeks ago where Lecuona only needed to finish ninth in Race 1 to ensure Bulega couldn't win the title in France.

Nicolo Bulega. © Gold and Goose

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Bulega arrives at Cremona in a strong mathematical position, then, but also off the back of a crash at a Mugello MotoGP test just over a week ago that saw him go to hospital afterwards.

“Just a crash,” Nicolo Bulega explained, speaking to MotoGP.com ahead of the Italian Round.

“Sometimes can happen. Was big because at Arrabbiata 2, 150kph – not bad. But fortunately I’m okay.”

Bulega added that he will still focus on winning races this weekend, despite the circumstances with the title on the line, and despite Cremona having never been a circuit where he’s felt entirely comfortable, even though he won all three races in 2025.

“Honestly, I would like to not change my approach to the race weekend, I always try to win races,” he said.

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Nicolo Bulega. © Gold and Goose

“But we will see because this is a strange track for me. Last year I was fast but I always have to think too much when I ride in this track.

“If I have the speed to win I will try, but if someone will be faster I will try to close the championship.”