How Alvaro Bautista is trying to generate “more options” for 2027 race seat

Alvaro Bautista is hoping to find improvements in his WorldSBK results in a bid to creat “more options” for himself in 2027.

Bautista moved to the Barni Ducati team this year after being soundly beaten by Nicolo Bulega in both 2024 and 2025. The two-time WorldSBK champion has struggled, though, with a best dry result of fourth in 2026, and a solitary podium in the rain of Race 2 at Phillip Island.

The 41-year-old is most likely out of a seat at Barni Ducati for next season, although no official announcement has yet been made. Xavi Vierge, who will be replaced by Jack Miller at Yamaha, is one of the riders linked with Bautista’s Barni seat.

Although Bautista’s history in WorldSBK is strong with two world titles and the third-most wins of all time, he’s the oldest rider in the field and his current form is poor considering the strength of his machinery. As a result, his current options are limited, and the Spaniard knows that the only way to improve his negotiating position for 2027 is to improve his results in 2026.

Alvaro Bautista, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“At the moment I don’t have [anything] clear on the table,” said Alvaro Bautista, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the Italian Round.

“But for that reason I try to focus on the present because I know if I can recover the feeling, I can recover the feedback in the bike to push hard and fight for top positions, then for sure I will have more options.

“But right now it’s important to be focused in the present, to try to do my best, and try to recover, to have fun on the bike that is what made me go fast, and let’s see.

“But I’m not worried about the future; I’m more worried to recover the feeling and to be competitive as before.”

Bautista was asked if he was looking for roles outside of WorldSBK, such as being a test rider.

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Alvaro Bautista, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Well, at the moment my idea is to be a rider,” he responded.

“I like racing, I feel physically and mentally good, so this will be my target. But, at the moment, nothing clear, and let’s see.”