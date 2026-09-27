Yamaha rider out of Cremona WorldSBK as injury discovered

Remy Gardner has been declared unfit for the Cremona WorldSBK after the discovery of a hand injury.

Remy Gardner has been ruled unfit for the Italian WorldSBK with a hand injury.
Remy Gardner has been ruled unfit for the Italian WorldSBK with a hand injury.
© Gold & Goose

GRT Yamaha’s Remy Gardner has been declared unfit for the Cremona WorldSBK after the discovery of a hand injury on Sunday morning.

Gardner was taken to the medical centre at Cremona Circuit after he crashed in FP2 at turn one, bringing out the red flags.

The Australian was declared fit at the time and qualified as the best Yamaha yesterday before finishing 12th in Race 1.

However, he will not take part in Sunday’s two races having been declared unfit this morning.

Remy Gardner, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The ruling was made after the discover of a fracture of the fifth metacarpal bone in Gardner’s left hand. 

WorldSBK reports Gardner’s symptoms arose on Saturday night which led to further assessments.

As a result of Gardner’s absence, GRT Yamaha will have only Stefano Manzi on the grid for Sunday’s two races. Manzi beat Gardner to 11th in Race 1.

Gardner will now have two weeks to try to recover from the hand injury before the Estoril Round on 9–11 October. The final round at Jerez follows Estoril a week later.

Should Gardner be unable to make either of the final two rounds, he at least has the security of having his future secured, having renewed with Yamaha to stay with the GRT team for what will be his fifth season with the Italian squad in 2027.

Remy Gardner, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Gardner is not the only WorldSBK regular to be out of action at Cremona after Tarran Mackenzie opted not to travel to Cremona as he continues to recover from the injuries he sustained at Donington before the summer break. The timing of Mackenzie’s decision meant the MGM Ducati team was able to replace him, bringing in Loris Baz who finished 15th in Race 1.

Tags:

Remy Gardner
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Yamaha rider out of Cremona WorldSBK as injury discovered
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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