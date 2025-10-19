Jonathan Rea out of final WorldSBK race after crash with rival

Jonathan Rea has been declared unfit after the Superpole Race at the Spanish WorldSBK.

Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The main drama of the Spanish WorldSBK Superpole Race was the contact on the opening lap between title rivals Nicolo Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, but for Jonathan Rea there was a career-ending crash only moments before.

Bulega and Razgatlioglu came together at turn five on lap one. Razgatlioglu crashed as a result and didn’t finish the race, while Bulega incurred a long lap penalty but won comfortably regardless.

Only two corners before the contact between the two title protagonists, though, Jonathan Rea was caught up in a crash with Remy Gardner at turn three.

The two made contact when Gardner lost control of his Yamaha R1 over the inside kerb at turn three. Rea was collected by Gardner’s high-siding bike and tumbled into the gravel.

While Gardner was able to walk away, Rea was taken away on a stretcher.

Both went to the medical centre, where Rea was diagnosed with a right knee sprain and contusion, while Gardner suffered a right shoulder contusion.

Both were to be reviewed before Race 2 and while Gardner was passed fit to ride in the final race of the season, Jonathan Rea was declared unfit due to functional impairment that came as a consequence of his knee injury.

It means Rea will miss what was due to be the final race of his career. He will enter retirement from full-time racing in World Superbike after today’s (19 October) Race 2 at Jerez, bringing an end to a 17-season career in the premier class of the production derivative series that has seen him win six world titles and 119 races.

Jonathan Rea out of final WorldSBK race after crash with rival
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
How Toprak Razgatlioglu can be 2025 WorldSBK Champion after Nicolo Bulega clash
10m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea out of final WorldSBK race after crash with rival
30m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“No way on Earth” Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK team will accept Nicolo Bulega collision
46m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reacts to Toprak Razgatlioglu collision at WorldSBK decider
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, Superpole Race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Starting grid for Jerez World Superbike finale after controversial Bulega/Razgatlioglu clash
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi wins lightning-affected Indianapolis endurance race for BMW
2h ago
Valentino Rossi, 2025 IGTC Indianapolis
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix with Verstappen on pole
2h ago
Verstappen claimed his seventh pole of 2025
MotoGP News
‘Worst race on calendar’ fears come true for fuming Pedro Acosta in Australian MotoGP
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.