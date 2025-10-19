Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2025 World Superbike Championship

Toprak Razgatlioglu has won the 2025 WorldSBK title at Jerez.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been crowned 2025 WorldSBK Champion at the final round of the season in Jerez.

Razgatlioglu beat Nicolo Bulega to the title after a battle that spanned season, decided in the final race of 2025. The gap between them after the final race of the 12th round in Jerez stands at 13 points.

The 2025 season has seen Razgatlioglu take 21 wins, including 13 in a row between Race 1 at the Emilia-Romagna Round in May and Race 1 of the Aragon Round at the end of September. This matched his all-time record for consecutive wins, set in the middle of his run to the 2024 title.

He also suffered only two retirements, first in Race 2 at Phillip Island and then in the Superpole Race at Jerez due to contact with Bulega, and one further non-score which came in the Phillip Island Superpole Race.

After winning in 2024, this 2025 title marks the first time Razgatlioglu has won titles in back-to-back seasons. It’s also his third title, after 2024 and 2021.

Razgatlioglu remains the only World Superbike Champion from Turkiye, although his manager Kenan Sofuoglu won five World Supersport crowns during his own racing career.

Having raced in 2024 and 2025 with BMW, Razgatlioglu will make the switch to MotoGP in 2026. He will become the first WorldSBK Champion to move to MotoGP since Ben Spies joined Tech3 Yamaha in 2010 after winning the Superbike title as a rookie in 2009.

Razgatlioglu will leave WorldSBK with 78 race wins and 172 total podium finishes, having had a winning career in the premier class of the production derivative series spanning six years from his first win at Magny-Cours in 2019 until this year.

