2025 Spanish WorldSBK Race 2 Results

Results from Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega completed a sweep of the race wins in Jerez by winning Race 2 over Alvaro Bautista by 1.7 seconds.

It completed the Italian's third treble of the season, after he won all three races at Phillip Island and Cremona.

Behind Bautista was Toprak Razgatlioglu, whose third place was enough to clinch his third WorldSBK title by 13 points over Bulega. Starting 10th, Razgatlioglu was atypically patient in his rise through the field, but ultimately got the job done for the second year in succession.

Andrea Locatelli had been third before Razgatlioglu came through in the second half of the race, but the Italian ended fourth, ahead of Xavi Vierge who took his third top-five of the weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Lowes completed the top-six ahead of Andrea Iannone, Tarran Mackenzie, Iker Lecuona, and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1.793 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 6.339 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 8.833 5 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 8.931 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 9.326 7 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 11.435 8 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 15.947 9 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 17.473 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 17.835 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 18.598 12 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 21.313 13 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 22.223 14 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 22.589 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 29.592 16 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 33.447 17 Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 33.570 18 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 33.642 19 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 42.398 20 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 46.023 21 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:03.747 DNF Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR DNF DNS Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNS

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT