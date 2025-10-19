2025 Spanish WorldSBK Race 2 Results
Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Results from Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega completed a sweep of the race wins in Jerez by winning Race 2 over Alvaro Bautista by 1.7 seconds.
It completed the Italian's third treble of the season, after he won all three races at Phillip Island and Cremona.
Behind Bautista was Toprak Razgatlioglu, whose third place was enough to clinch his third WorldSBK title by 13 points over Bulega. Starting 10th, Razgatlioglu was atypically patient in his rise through the field, but ultimately got the job done for the second year in succession.
Andrea Locatelli had been third before Razgatlioglu came through in the second half of the race, but the Italian ended fourth, ahead of Xavi Vierge who took his third top-five of the weekend.
Alex Lowes completed the top-six ahead of Andrea Iannone, Tarran Mackenzie, Iker Lecuona, and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from Race 2 in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.793
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|6.339
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8.833
|5
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8.931
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|9.326
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.435
|8
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.947
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17.473
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.835
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.598
|12
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.313
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|22.223
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22.589
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|29.592
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|33.447
|17
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|33.570
|18
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|33.642
|19
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|42.398
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46.023
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:03.747
|DNF
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNS
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNS