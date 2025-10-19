2025 Spanish WorldSBK Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega completed a sweep of the race wins in Jerez by winning Race 2 over Alvaro Bautista by 1.7 seconds.

It completed the Italian's third treble of the season, after he won all three races at Phillip Island and Cremona.

Behind Bautista was Toprak Razgatlioglu, whose third place was enough to clinch his third WorldSBK title by 13 points over Bulega. Starting 10th, Razgatlioglu was atypically patient in his rise through the field, but ultimately got the job done for the second year in succession.

Andrea Locatelli had been third before Razgatlioglu came through in the second half of the race, but the Italian ended fourth, ahead of Xavi Vierge who took his third top-five of the weekend.

Alex Lowes completed the top-six ahead of Andrea Iannone, Tarran Mackenzie, Iker Lecuona, and Axel Bassani who rounded out the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.793
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR6.339
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R18.833
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R8.931
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9989.326
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R11.435
8Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R15.947
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R17.473
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.835
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R118.598
12Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R21.313
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR22.223
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R22.589
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R129.592
16Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R33.447
17Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R133.570
18Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R33.642
19Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R142.398
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R146.023
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:03.747
DNFLukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFGarrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNSJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNS

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

