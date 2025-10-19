2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, round 12 of the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu clinched the title in the final race of the season, finishing third as Nicolo Bulega won.

The Turkish rider's lead took a hit in the Superpole Race when he fell in contact with Bulega, but he needed only a top-13 finish in Race 2 to seal the deal. 

Third place means Razgatlioglu ends the season 13 points clear of Bulega, who finishes as runner-up to the BMW star for the second season in succession.

Alvaro Bautista secured third place in the standings by 27 points over Andrea Locatelli, who simply didn't have pace to compete with the Spaniard at Jerez. 

Locatelli closes the season fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci by 26 points.

Alex Lowes ends his first Bimota season sixth overall, 37 points clear of Xavi Vierge who overhauled Sam Lowes on the final day to take seventh by one point.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR616
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R603
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R337
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1310
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R284
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998218
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R185
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R184
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R166
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998140
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1126
12Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR111
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R103
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1100
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR88
16Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R183
17Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R76
18Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R74
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R45
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R45
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R126
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R110
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
24Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
25Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
26Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
28Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
29Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0
31Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R10
32Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R0

In this article

2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu clinches 2025 title in Race 2
