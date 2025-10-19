2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, round 12 of the season.
World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu clinched the title in the final race of the season, finishing third as Nicolo Bulega won.
The Turkish rider's lead took a hit in the Superpole Race when he fell in contact with Bulega, but he needed only a top-13 finish in Race 2 to seal the deal.
Third place means Razgatlioglu ends the season 13 points clear of Bulega, who finishes as runner-up to the BMW star for the second season in succession.
Alvaro Bautista secured third place in the standings by 27 points over Andrea Locatelli, who simply didn't have pace to compete with the Spaniard at Jerez.
Locatelli closes the season fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci by 26 points.
Alex Lowes ends his first Bimota season sixth overall, 37 points clear of Xavi Vierge who overhauled Sam Lowes on the final day to take seventh by one point.
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|616
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|603
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|337
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|310
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|284
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|218
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|185
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|184
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|166
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|140
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|126
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|111
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|103
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|100
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|88
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|83
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|76
|18
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|74
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|45
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|45
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|25
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|26
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|28
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|29
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|31
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|32
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0