2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu clinched the title in the final race of the season, finishing third as Nicolo Bulega won.

The Turkish rider's lead took a hit in the Superpole Race when he fell in contact with Bulega, but he needed only a top-13 finish in Race 2 to seal the deal.

Third place means Razgatlioglu ends the season 13 points clear of Bulega, who finishes as runner-up to the BMW star for the second season in succession.

Alvaro Bautista secured third place in the standings by 27 points over Andrea Locatelli, who simply didn't have pace to compete with the Spaniard at Jerez.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Locatelli closes the season fourth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci by 26 points.

Alex Lowes ends his first Bimota season sixth overall, 37 points clear of Xavi Vierge who overhauled Sam Lowes on the final day to take seventh by one point.

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Spanish Round | Round 12, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 616 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 603 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 337 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 310 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 284 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 218 7 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 185 8 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 184 9 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 166 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 140 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 126 12 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 111 13 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 103 14 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 100 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 88 16 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 83 17 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 76 18 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 74 19 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 45 20 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 45 21 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 26 22 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 10 23 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 9 24 Sergio Garcia ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 25 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2 26 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 27 Jason O'Halloran AUS Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 28 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax BMW M1000 RR 0 29 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 30 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 31 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 32 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 0

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT